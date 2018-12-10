Defense Delivers When It Matters Most

It wasn't a perfect game for the Chargers defense.

It didn't matter.

They were perfect when they absolutely needed to be, and that proved to be the difference in a hard-fought 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Defensively, we stopped them when we had to," Head Coach Anthony Lynn explained. "We knew that they were going to run the football, and they're a good running team. They controlled the clock that way. I tip my hat off to them. I thought they played a good game with the weapons they have, but we stopped them when we needed to."

While the stat sheet wasn't the prettiest, the big plays the Bolts made certainly were.

The team stopped two key two-point conversions on the afternoon, the first coming in the waning seconds of the opening half. Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis opted against an extra point attempt following a John Ross touchdown, looking instead to tie the game up at 14-all.

Jeff Driskel took the snap and quickly fired to Giovani Bernard. Derwin James read it all the way, dropping the running back on the spot to preserve the lead.

"Bend don't break (is the staple of our defense)," said Jatavis Brown. "I know you hear it a lot, but that's kind of what we live by; bend don't break. We don't want to bend, but if it happens, we just don't break."