Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.

"Chris was an undrafted free agent, and Milus gave him a shot and believed in him enough," he said. "I've been around Milus enough to know he doesn't put people on the field he doesn't trust. Milus is a technician to where he likes players who are going to stick with the technique and do exactly what he expects. He doesn't want you to be a robot, but he wants you to use the tools provided and communicate.

Chris does that on both sides. Chris knows those situations, where a coach is holding a same standard through coaching that he holds as a player. A coach is not going to be afraid to call him out if he's wrong, but also congratulate him if he's right."

Due to his time with the Broncos, Harris Jr. obviously has familiarity with the Chargers. He's quite familiar with a guy he's gone up against many times over the last few years in wide receiver Keenan Allen.

But now, those two get to take their battles to the practice field and Stuckey discussed how those matches will be beneficial for both players, as they'll get to bring out the best in each other.

"You don't get bored when you go against competition like that. Chris brings that exact same mentality to this day to every practice he goes into. He's going to take advantage of opportunities he has to get better every day, and he's excited to be on the field where he knows he's expected to play a certain way."

Overall, Stuckey is excited to wear his No. 25 jersey for a different reason this fall to support his friend, because he knows what Harris Jr. is going to bring to his former team.