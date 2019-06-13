Daniel Jeremiah Provides Outlook for Chargers in 2019

Well technically, Hunter Henry did play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs but 2019 marks the official regular season return of number 86. Ask Jeremiah what he thinks of the Chargers offense, and he'll list the deep running back and wide receiver corps. But when it comes to tight ends, Jeremiah truly believes Henry's return is the X-factor to take last year's 11th-ranked total offense to new heights in 2019:

"Hunter Henry is a good place to start. You have the depth in the backfield. I know you lose Tyrell Williams, but there's still plenty of talent there at that wide receiver position. With Keenan and Mike (Williams) coming back, and I'm anxious to how Artavis Scott fits in (because) he was doing well last year before he got injured. But Hunter Henry is the one; that is the major addition. You're talking about a top-five-caliber tight end in the NFL. The complement with him and Virgil, because they both can be more than competent in the run game. And then to be able to flex Hunter out and do a lot of different things with him, it's going to provide (Offensive Coordinator) Ken Whisenhunt with a lot of options, and you know he loves tight ends! He'll have a big year."