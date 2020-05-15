Current Chargers Featured on PFF All-Decade Top 101 List

This week, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its top 101 players from the 2010s and a few current Chargers made the list.
Along with Casey Hayward and Keenan Allen being named, so too was Chris Harris Jr. While Harris Jr. didn't play for the Chargers in the last decade, he aims to carry that same production on his new team in the 2020s.
Below is where each current player ranked along with the reasoning for their ranking:
No. 24 CASEY HAYWARD
"Hayward just outperformed expectations from Day 1 in the NFL. His rookie season was one of the greatest statistical performances we have ever seen from a corner covering the slot, and he only got better as his play earned him a greater role within defenses and, ultimately, a job with the Chargers as a No. 1 corner. For the decade, he has the highest forced incompletion rate of any cornerback (18.6%) and has been one of the most underrated coverage players of his generation. Hayward doesn't get remembered as a shutdown corner along with the biggest names at the position, but he should."
No. 83 KEENAN ALLEN
"One of the slickest route-runners in the game, Keenan Allen doesn't have the mind-blowing athletic profile of some other receivers, but he can match anyone from a production standpoint. Allen has reeled in more than 90% of the catchable passes thrown his way since he entered the league and generated more than two yards for every pass pattern he has run. There is no real weakness to his game, and he has consistently shown that he will get open at will with some of the best releases off the line of any receiver in football."
No. 12 CHRIS HARRIS JR.
"Chris Harris Jr.'s career has been a remarkable thing to behold. An undrafted player out of Kansas, Harris forced his way onto the team as a nickel corner, played so well he earned snaps outside in base and then so well at that that he became a true No.1 cornerback who didn't even play in the slot anymore. Harris has been targeted over 600 times in the decade, and yet surrendered just 6.3 yards per reception. Over the course of the 2010s, only Richard Sherman allowed fewer receiving yards per snap in coverage than the 0.89 Chris Harris did, and nobody did it with a more varied role within his defense or a tougher path to success than hitting the league as an undrafted free agent."