Could Chargers' Secondary be Legion of Boom 2.0?

While Los Angeles may not have the overall size and length that Seattle's secondary once boasted, its depth and playmaking ability are among the best in the NFL. By adding Verrett back into the mix, the Chargers have four starting-caliber cornerbacks. In addition to Pro Bowl corner Casey Hayward, Desmond King and Trevor Williams both return in 2017.

"It makes you even more dangerous in the back end, because you're probably going to get your hands on more footballs with Jason out there," Williams said.

Verrett should help the Chargers maintain or improve their takeaway total from last season (27, sixth in the NFL). Aided by perhaps the league's best pass rush, Hayward has 11 interceptions the past two seasons. Only Rams cornerback Marcus Peters has as many during that time.

Then there's James, who joins a group of safety's that include veterans Adrian Phillips and Jahleel Addae. Williams said the 6-foot-2, 215-pound rookie looked as good as advertised during offseason workouts, noting his athleticism, size and speed.

"He's not as big as Kam Chancellor, but he's close," he said.

James also has an alpha mentality that's not necessarily common among 21-year-old rookies.

"I talked to Gus about [James] in terms of his leadership skills," Williams said. "And he thinks that Derwin is a guy that -- even though he hasn't done it yet -- is showing some leadership characteristics and is a guy who can help rally people in that secondary."