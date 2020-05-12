Chargers and USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth & School-Based Programs

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and the Los Angeles Chargers recently awarded grants for new equipment, uniforms and other resources to youth and scholastic football programs throughout the Los Angeles area.

In 2020, USA Football's equipment grant program will award $1 million in resources to benefit young athletes based on need, merit and the organization's commitment to coaching education and best practices. Since 2006, USA Football's grant program has awarded more than $15 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs, which has directly benefitted more than 500,000 youth and high school players across 9,500 programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Grants are valued at up to $1,000 apiece and provide resources from the following USA Football partners:

Tackle football equipment from Riddell

Field and practice equipment from Gilman Gear and MVP Robotics

Portable field lines from Port-a-Field

Adult volunteer background checks from Peopletrail

Wearable technology from Catapult

USA Football's equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation. The NFL Foundation is the league's nonprofit organization representing its 32 clubs. Its mission is to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football and the communities which support the game. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL.

"USA Football is proud to work with the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL Foundation and our partners to support youth leagues and scholastic programs around the country and help them deliver exceptional football-playing experiences to their athletes and families," said USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck. "'Football For All' more than describes our Football Development Model – it's a commitment that guides our work. With the NFL Foundation's support, our grant program is another avenue that brings this mission to life."

"The Chargers are thrilled to once again partner with USA Football to provide these equipment grants to deserving youth and high school football programs across Southern California," said Los Angeles Chargers Director of Community Partnerships Heather Birdsall. "The values taught through the game of the football – teamwork, perseverance, and discipline – are especially important in this challenging time, and the Chargers remain committed to protecting those ideals and supporting our community."