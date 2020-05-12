Chargers and USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth & School-Based Programs

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and the Los Angeles Chargers recently awarded grants for new equipment, uniforms and other resources to youth and scholastic football programs throughout the Los Angeles area.
In 2020, USA Football's equipment grant program will award $1 million in resources to benefit young athletes based on need, merit and the organization's commitment to coaching education and best practices. Since 2006, USA Football's grant program has awarded more than $15 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs, which has directly benefitted more than 500,000 youth and high school players across 9,500 programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Grants are valued at up to $1,000 apiece and provide resources from the following USA Football partners:
- Tackle football equipment from Riddell
- Field and practice equipment from Gilman Gear and MVP Robotics
- Portable field lines from Port-a-Field
- Adult volunteer background checks from Peopletrail
- Wearable technology from Catapult
USA Football's equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation. The NFL Foundation is the league's nonprofit organization representing its 32 clubs. Its mission is to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football and the communities which support the game. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL.
"USA Football is proud to work with the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL Foundation and our partners to support youth leagues and scholastic programs around the country and help them deliver exceptional football-playing experiences to their athletes and families," said USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck. "'Football For All' more than describes our Football Development Model – it's a commitment that guides our work. With the NFL Foundation's support, our grant program is another avenue that brings this mission to life."
"The Chargers are thrilled to once again partner with USA Football to provide these equipment grants to deserving youth and high school football programs across Southern California," said Los Angeles Chargers Director of Community Partnerships Heather Birdsall. "The values taught through the game of the football – teamwork, perseverance, and discipline – are especially important in this challenging time, and the Chargers remain committed to protecting those ideals and supporting our community."
More than $60,000 was distributed across nearly 100 youth football organizations and high schools throughout Southern California.
|Organization
|City
|ALISAL Eagles Cheer Football League
|Salinas
|Antelope Valley HardHeads Youth Football and Cheer
|Lancaster
|Athletes for Life Foundation / Youth Development Center
|San Bernardino
|Azusa Jr All-American Football
|Azusa
|Bakersfield Gators Youth Football and Cheer Association
|Bakersfield
|Bakersfield Legends Youth Football and Cheer
|Bakersfield
|Bakersfield Youth Athletic Association
|Bakersfield
|Bloomington Christian School
|Bloomington
|Bonita Buccaneers Youth Football and Cheer
|San Diego
|Boyle Heights Youth Football
|Los Angeles
|Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County
|Fresno
|Brawley Youth Football
|Brawley
|Cali Bears Youth Football & Cheer
|Playa Vista
|Canyon High School
|Canyon Country
|Cencal Youth Football
|Fresno
|Central Grizzlies Youth Football
|Fresno
|Charter Oak Youth Football and Cheer
|Covina
|Chino Pop Warner
|Chino
|Coachella Youth Football
|Coachella
|Ednovate East College Prep
|Los Angeles
|El Capitan High School
|Lakeside
|Fallbrook Union High School
|Fallbrook
|Farmersville High School
|Farmersville
|Fresno Miners Youth Football
|Fresno
|Gridiron Foundation Inc DBA McLane Highlanders Youth Football
|Fresno
|Hanford Youth Athletic Association
|Hanford
|Hawthorne High School
|Hawthorne
|High Desert Kingz
|Victorville
|High Desert Rams Football and Cheer
|Adelanto
|Imperial Youth Football and Cheer
|El Centro
|Inglewood High School
|Inglewood
|Inland Empire Hornets Youth Football
|Perris
|John Marshall High School
|Los Angeles
|Jurupa Football & Cheer Inc.
|Riverside
|Kare Youth League
|Arcadia
|Kern Valley Youth Football League
|Lake Isabella
|Kings Canyon Middle School
|Fresno
|LA Rams Youth Football & Cheer & Family Services
|Glendora
|Lompoc High School
|Lompoc
|Lompoc Youth Football League
|Lompoc
|Los Angeles High School
|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles Jaguars Youth Football and Cheer
|Gardena
|Los Angeles Jr All American Football
|Gardena
|Madera High School
|Madera
|Marks Mentoring & Sports Program
|Los Angeles
|Merced High School
|Merced
|Merced Wolverines Youth Football and Cheer
|Merced
|Millikan High School
|Long Beach
|Moreno Valley Falcons Junior All- American Football and Cheer
|Menifee
|Newport Beach Seahawks
|Newport Beach
|NFL Leagues United
|San Diego
|Ocean View Christian Academy
|San Diego
|Ontario Pop Warner
|Ontario
|Orosi Cardinals Pop Warner Football Program
|Orosi
|Panorama High School
|Panorama City
|Parlier Panthers Youth Football
|Parlier
|Pico Rivera Dons Football for Youth
|Pico Rivera
|Porterville High School
|Porterville
|Poway Pop Warner
|Poway
|Roosevelt High School
|Fresno
|Roosevelt Riders Youth Football & Cheer
|Fresno
|Rosamond Youth Football
|Rosamond
|Saint Genevieve High School
|Panorama City
|San Bernardino Hawks Youth Football & Cheer
|San Bernardino
|San Jacinto Valley Eagles
|Hemet
|San Marcos Pop Warner
|San Marcos
|Santa Ana Assoc. Youth Football Inc.
|Garden Grove
|Santa Ana High School
|Santa Ana
|Santa Clara High School
|Oxnard
|Santa Paula Youth Football League & Cheer
|Santa Paula
|Saugus Gridiron Booster Club/Saugus High School
|Saugus
|Scripps Ranch Pop Warner Football & Cheer Association
|San Diego
|Selma Youth Football and Cheer
|Selma
|So Cali Junior Raiders Enrichment & Athletic Mentorship (JREAM)
|Los Angeles
|Soledad Warriors Football and Cheer
|Soledad
|South Bakersfield Cavaliers
|Bakersfield
|South East High School
|South Gate
|South Gate Youth Football, Inc.
|South Gate
|South Tahoe High School
|South Lake Tahoe
|The Valley Knights
|Los Banos
|Tr3city Wildcats Youth Football and Cheer
|Huntington Park
|Truckee Pop Warner
|Truckee
|Tulare County Sheriff's Police Activities League
|Visalia
|Tulare Western High School
|Tulare
|Vista Pop Warner
|Vista
|WestCoast Rebels Youth Football and Cheer
|Carson
|William J. Pete Knight High School
|Palmdale
|Woodcraft Rangers
|Los Angeles
|Yucaipa Jr All American Football
|Yucaipa