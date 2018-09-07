Chargers to Honor Legends and Induct Former GM Bobby Beathard into Chargers Hall of Fame at Season Opener on Sunday 

The Los Angeles Chargers will open the regular season by celebrating the team's rich history when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 9 at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center. Former Chargers quarterback Stan Humphries, who helped lead the team to Super Bowl XXIX, will serve as the honorary cannon firer to kick off the game. The team will also host a special halftime ceremony to recognize and honor the legends who have donned the lightning bolt through the years. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PST.

The team will be wearing its white-pant, white-jersey combination to open the season. Each week of a Chargers home game, fans will receive a 20 percent discount on a select item of the game that matches the team's gameday colors.

In the second quarter, 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Beathard will be inducted as the 39th member of the Chargers Hall of Fame. Serving as Chargers general manager for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000, Beathard, in just his third season in the front office, helped build a team that claimed the AFC West, defeated Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game and made the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance. Legends who formed that historic AFC Championship team will accept the Chargers Hall of Fame trophy on Beathard's behalf.

PREGAME FESTIVITIES

As part of the pregame festivities, Sergeant John Paul Peña will be honored as the Chargers Military Hero of the Week. Peña proudly served our country for eight years in the United States Marine Corps. During that time, Sergeant Peña deployed to Kuwait and Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was awarded a combat action ribbon and an armed forces expeditionary medal. Today he advocates for better opportunities for veterans and active military.

Prior to the national anthem, 150 service members from all branches of military will hold a full-field American flag in honor of our country. The National Anthem will be performed by 16-year-old recording artist Skylar Stecker while the colors are presented by the Full Joint Color Guard. For the anthem finale, a C-17 from March Air Force Base will conduct a military flyover traveling South to North above StubHub Center.

LET'S GET SOCIAL

The Chargers are encouraging fans attending or watching the game from home to share their excitement and post photos using the hashtag #ChargersTailgate. Fans who post photos using the #ChargersTailgate on Twitter and Instagram have a chance to be featured on the official Los Angeles Chargers website, Chargers.com. Fans around the world can join the conversation about Sunday's game by using #KCvsLAC.

GAMEDAY REMINDERS

Fans attending Sunday's game are reminded that only the following may be carried into NFL stadiums:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com).

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5"x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

• An exception will be made for medically needed items after proper inspection at gate entrances.

• Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: Purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. StubHub Center prohibits the wearing of masks or costumes covering the face while passing through stadium security upon entry, on the concourse and at all concession/merchandise locations. Masks or costumes covering the face may be worn, however, within the stadium bowl in the ticketed seating area. Additionally, costume pieces (e.g., shoulder pads or props) that do not conceal identity may be worn, but must pass through stadium metal detectors and are subject to further security screening.

For fans driving to the game, the parking lot will open at 9:00 a.m., four hours before kickoff. Fans can follow @chargersgameday on Twitter for traffic and parking lot updates from the stadium.

CHARGERS WARN FANS TO BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT TICKETS