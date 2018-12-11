Chargers Thank Fans with Special Surprises on Fan Appreciation Day

While the Chargers sealed a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, improving their record to 10-3, they weren't the only winners.

As a show of gratitude to fans for supporting the Bolts throughout the season, the Chargers celebrated their football family with Fan Appreciation Day, giving away a variety of prizes including Vons groceries for a year, tickets to the Pro Bowl, the NFL Draft and even Super Bowl LIII.

John Huynh, a season ticket member for the past two years, was one of those lucky winners during the game. The team surprised him with tickets to the upcoming 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, which came as a shock to the die-hard fan.

"To be honest, that was not what I was expecting at all," Huynh said. "I figured it was just a smaller prize like a football or something like that. I didn't think it would be something this large."

Huynh could not be more excited to attend the annual all-star showcase, but he's even more excited for the years to come as a season ticket member at the new L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park.