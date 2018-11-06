Chargers & TeamSmile Provide Free Dental Care for Fifth-Straight Year

"It was great soothing (a) kid and making sure that he was comfortable as the dentist was cleaning his teeth," mentioned Corey Liuget. "For me, it's a remarkable thing, and it's one of the best things I could possibly do (to) come out here and help a kid out."

"A lot of them are a little nervous and scared to get their teeth cleaned, (so I'm here) just to show them that it'll be alright," added Jatavis Brown. "I think this is a great event. I was just thinking when I walked in here, when I was growing up, I didn't have anything like this. To be a part of this is a great event, it's something special."

For Liuget, the event hit home.

"It means a great deal to me because as a kid, I didn't see a dentist until I was like 14 years old," he said. "For these kids to come out here and be able to get their teeth cleaned, just to have this overall experience is pretty great."

Making a positive impact in the community is a cornerstone of the Chargers organization. Holding an event like this for half a decade by helping kids complete their checkups with ease while teaching them about proper oral hygiene shows their commitment to giving back.

"I think they almost did everything in the community that needs to be done, and I think the last thing, dentistry, is hard to do away from the dental office, and the Chargers managed to do that," Busch added. "Their community involvement, it's just making them standout as a luminary in the community."