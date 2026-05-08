Bolts Sign 5 Members of 2026 Draft Class, 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced that the team has signed five players selected in the 2026 draft class to rookie contracts — Memphis tackle Travis Burke (No. 117), Arizona safety Genesis Smith (No. 131), South Carolina defensive lineman Nick Barrett (No. 145), Boston College guard Logan Taylor (No. 202), and Oregon guard Alex Harkey (No. 206).

In addition, the Bolts waived two players — defensive lineman Josh Fuga and cornerback Jordan Oladokun — and signed 18 undrafted free agents — Utah State safety Noah Avinger, Utah linebacker Lander Barton, Kansas State tight end Jerand Bradley, Colorado wide receiver Sincere Brown, Virginia defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter, Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers, Syracuse safety Devin Grant, Louisiana State defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, San Diego State outside linebacker Niles King, Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross, Georgia Tech cornerback Rodney Shelley, Toledo cornerback Avery Smith, Fresno State center Jacob Spomer, Wyoming tight end Evan Svoboda, Western Michigan outside linebacker Nadame Tucker, Southern Methodist defensive lineman Terry Webb, Florida State cornerback Jeremiah Wilson and Oregon tackle Isaiah World.

Burke ended his career at Memphis in 2025, starting 11 games at right tackle for an offense that produced three different 500-yard rushers. He helped the Tigers to eight wins and blocked for a unit that totaled 34 rushing touchdowns last season, ranking 12th in the FBS. Burke previously spent two seasons (2023-24) at Florida International, starting 22 games for the Panthers. He began his career by at Gardner-Webb, appearing in 14 games total over two seasons (2021-22), helping the Runnin' Bulldogs compile over 2,300 rushing yards in 2022, culminating in an appearance in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

A third-team All-Big 12 selection as a junior in 2025, Smith registered a career-high 77 tackles (35 solo), adding three tackles for loss, an interception, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a pair of recoveries. The Chandler, Ariz., native played three seasons at Arizona (2023-25), appearing in 37 career games. Smith totaled 164 tackles in his Wildcats career (87 solo), registering five interceptions and posting 19 pass breakups — including nine in each of the last two years. He added four forced fumbles and three recoveries. Smith earned Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week in 2024 after posting seven tackles and a pick against Houston. An active participant in community service, he was on the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year watchlist and was Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist, which annually honors the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Barrett played five seasons at South Carolina (2021-25), appearing in 51 career games. He was voted by his teammates in 2025 as a team captain, a co-Steve Wadiak Team MVP and co-Most Outstanding Senior after starting all 12 games and setting a career high by leading all Gamecock defensive linemen with 42 tackles, adding six tackles for loss, two sacks and a 17-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Over his five years in Columbia, S.C., Barrett posted 72 tackles (34 solo), two sacks, an interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

A team captain in 2025, Taylor started all 12 games on the year for Boston College (eight at right guard, three at left tackle), earning Associated Press second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. He helped the Eagles eclipse 500-plus yards in two games on the season, including against No. 14 Georgia Tech. Taylor was a back-to-back honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2023-24, helping the Eagles average 182.9 rushing yards per game over that span. He transferred to Boston College after playing at Virginia for two seasons (2021-22), starting 46-of-49 career games with the Eagles and Cavaliers.