Chargers' Rookies End Important Week at Hoag Performance Center

Simply put, there is far more that rookies need to learn once they enter the NFL than just a new playbook.

What's the best way to manage their money?

What type of investment opportunities are out there?

How should they handle their newfound fame under the spotlight as an NFL player?

"This is a very important week because it allows the rookies to get a greater understanding of what it means to be a professional as they navigate being a pro," said Senior Director of Player Engagement Arthur Hightower, who tailor-fitted the program from scratch to meet the Chargers' needs. "How do they handle the expectations that come with it?"

This marks the third year of the program's existence.

Before 2016, the NFL invited those who were drafted to Canton, Ohio to undergo a Rookie Symposium. However, with so many entering the NFL as undrafted free agents, the decision was made to have teams bring the program in-house and mandatory for all rookies.

"Getting to this in-house to reach the entire rookie class was important," Hightower explained. "It shares those skills with everyone. A few years ago, Jahleel Addae wasn't able to go through this process because he wasn't drafted. I spoke to the league to have him be a panelist the following year, and he went and talked to the rookies about how they should take advantage of it because he wasn't able to. And now guys like him are able to. Guys like Trevor Williams and Austin Ekeler were able to have this the last few years when they wouldn't have before."

It also made more sense to do it locally compared to Canton, which is why Hightower believes this year's rookie class is as prepared as any over his Chargers' tenure.