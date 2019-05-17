Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Players Hosting Youth Camps this Summer

May 17, 2019 at 04:01 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

051719_MWCamp_CMS

For the past few summers, many Chargers players have decided to give back to their home communities by hosting youth camps.

This year is no exception.

Whether they are football or cheerleading camps, these Bolts are connecting with kids while giving them an opportunity to learn from a professional athlete.

Below is a full list of each player's camp. But if you're into something more local, check out the Bolts' L.A.C.E.S. Camp on June 15!

Camps are listed in chronological order.

01_Camp_AP

ADRIAN PHILLIPS

A.P. Skillz Camp 2019

DATE: Saturday, June 1

WHERE: Homer B. Johnson Stadium – Garland, TX

AGES & TIMES: 5-11yrs (9:00am-11:00am) // 12-18yrs (12:00pm-2:00pm)

NOTES: Free camp. Check in for the first camp begins at 8am. Check in for the second begins at 11am. Non-contact youth football camp featuring current and former pro athletes that will coach the participants through a fun session on skill and games. Each child registered will be provided lunch, a t-shirt and a gift bag to take home. Please dress in athletic apparel appropriate for physical activity. Parents have to stay for the duration of the event.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_Derwin

DERWIN JAMES

Derwin James Free Football Camp

DATE: Saturday, June 1

WHERE: Cook Field – Haines City, FL

WHEN: 10:00am-1:00pm

AGES: Boys and girls ages 10-17yrs

NOTES: Free camp featuring skills, drills, food, drinks and swag bags.

REGISTER: Click here.

052019_GordonCamp_CMS

MELVIN GORDON

James White and Melvin Gordon Football Clinic

DATE: Saturday, June 15

WHERE: McClain Center – Madison, WI

WHEN: 9:00am-1:00pm

AGES: 6-18yrs

NOTES: $140/camp participant. Non-contact camp that includes t-shirts, lunch and awards.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_Hunter

HUNTER HENRY

Hunter Henry Youth Football Camp

DATES: Monday, June 17 – Wednesday, June 19

WHERE: June 17 & 19: Pulaski Academy // June 18: D1 Training – Little Rock, AR

WHEN: 9:00am-12:00pm each day

GRADES: Kindergarten – sixth grade

NOTES: Huddle-ups led by Henry himself. Camp will also feature seven-on-seven competition and position-specific drills.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_TYMcG

T.Y. MCGILL

T.Y. McGill Youth Football Camp

DATE: Saturday, June 22

WHERE: Jaycee Stadium – Jesup, GA

WHEN: 8:00am-12:00pm

AGES: Boys and girls ages 6-18yrs

NOTES: Free skills camp with food, music and fun powered by USA Football.

REGISTER: Click here.

061919_JenkinsCamp_CMS

RAYSHAWN JENKINS

1st Downs 4 Life Football & Cheerleading Camp Featuring Louis Murphy Jr. & Rayshawn Jenkins

DATE: Saturday, June 29

WHERE: Child's Park Rec Center – St. Petersburg, FL

WHEN: 11:00am-5:00pm

AGES & REGISTRATION: Football Camp: 8-13yrs, Football Camp: 14-18yrs, Cheerleading Camp: 8-18yrs.

NOTES: Free camps aimed to empower and inspire youth by providing opportunities that assist them in making positive choices. Please note for all camps, Parent/Guardian must accompany participant at camp check-in and bring a government issued photo identification. Participant will not be allowed to check-in without a Parent/Guardian present.

01_Camp_Desmond

DESMOND KING

Desmond King Free Football Camp 2019

DATE: Saturday, June 29

WHERE: Detroit PAL – Detroit, MI

WHEN: 9:00am-1:00pm

AGES: Boys and girls ages 6-18yrs

NOTES: Free camp with free food, drinks and giveaways.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_Pouncey

MIKE POUNCEY

Pouncey Twins Youth Football & Cheerleading Camp

DATE: Saturday, June 29

WHERE: Bryant Stadium – Lakeland, FL

WHEN: 5:00pm-7:00pm (Check in starts at 3:30pm)

AGES: Boys and girls ages 6-16yrs

NOTES: Free camp with free food, drinks and giveaways.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_Keenan

KEENAN ALLEN

Eric Ebron & Keenan Allen Youth Football Camp

DATE: Friday, July 12

WHERE: Jaycee Park – Greensboro, NC

AGES & TIMES: 6-12yrs (9:00am-11:00am) & 13-17yrs (11:30am-1:00pm)

NOTES: Free camp with a donation of a canned good or non-perishable item. All items will then be collected and donated to Greensboro Urban Ministry. Participants for both camps will be provided with a camp t-shirt as well as lunch. Cleats are recommended.

REGISTER: Click here.

2019 Keenan Allen Youth Football Camp

DATE: Saturday, July 20

WHERE: Calvary Chapel High School – Santa Ana, CA

WHEN: 9:00am-1:00pm

AGES: 6-16yrs

COST: $95.00/participant

NOTES: Camp will provide children with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and scrimmages. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_MikeWilliams

MIKE WILLIAMS

Mike Williams Annual Youth Football Camp

DATE: Sunday, July 14

WHERE: Lake Marion High School – Santee, SC

WHEN: 10:00am-4:00pm (Check in starts at 9:00am)

AGES: 8-15yrs

NOTES: Free camp. The purpose of the camp is to give back to Williams' community. This is an opportunity to interact with the youth in his hometown and share important values and educate them on what's ahead. Powered by USA Football.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_Schofield

MICHAEL SCHOFIELD

Michael Schofield 1st Annual Youth Football Offensive Linemen Camp

DATE: Thursday, July 18

WHERE: Carl Sandburg High School – Orland Park, IL

WHEN: 1:00pm-3:00pm

AGES: 14-18yrs

NOTES: Free camp for youth offensive linemen powered by USA Football.

REGISTER: Click here.

01_Camp_Artavis

ARTAVIS SCOTT

DaGreat Football Camp

DATE: Saturday, July 20

WHERE: Calvary Christian High School – Clearwater, FL

WHEN: 9:00am-3:00pm

AGES: 7-18yrs

NOTES: Free camp. Aims to empower young, aspiring athletes while teaching them the proper skills, practice habits and techniques to play the sport of football.

REGISTER: Click here.

LAC_2019_JackBoyz_Promo_Article_Promo

