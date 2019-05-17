Chargers Players Hosting Youth Camps this Summer

For the past few summers, many Chargers players have decided to give back to their home communities by hosting youth camps.
This year is no exception.
Whether they are football or cheerleading camps, these Bolts are connecting with kids while giving them an opportunity to learn from a professional athlete.
Below is a full list of each player's camp. But if you're into something more local, check out the Bolts' L.A.C.E.S. Camp on June 15!
Camps are listed in chronological order.
ADRIAN PHILLIPS
A.P. Skillz Camp 2019
DATE: Saturday, June 1
WHERE: Homer B. Johnson Stadium – Garland, TX
AGES & TIMES: 5-11yrs (9:00am-11:00am) // 12-18yrs (12:00pm-2:00pm)
NOTES: Free camp. Check in for the first camp begins at 8am. Check in for the second begins at 11am. Non-contact youth football camp featuring current and former pro athletes that will coach the participants through a fun session on skill and games. Each child registered will be provided lunch, a t-shirt and a gift bag to take home. Please dress in athletic apparel appropriate for physical activity. Parents have to stay for the duration of the event.
DERWIN JAMES
Derwin James Free Football Camp
DATE: Saturday, June 1
WHERE: Cook Field – Haines City, FL
WHEN: 10:00am-1:00pm
AGES: Boys and girls ages 10-17yrs
NOTES: Free camp featuring skills, drills, food, drinks and swag bags.
MELVIN GORDON
James White and Melvin Gordon Football Clinic
DATE: Saturday, June 15
WHERE: McClain Center – Madison, WI
WHEN: 9:00am-1:00pm
AGES: 6-18yrs
NOTES: $140/camp participant. Non-contact camp that includes t-shirts, lunch and awards.
HUNTER HENRY
Hunter Henry Youth Football Camp
DATES: Monday, June 17 – Wednesday, June 19
WHERE: June 17 & 19: Pulaski Academy // June 18: D1 Training – Little Rock, AR
WHEN: 9:00am-12:00pm each day
GRADES: Kindergarten – sixth grade
NOTES: Huddle-ups led by Henry himself. Camp will also feature seven-on-seven competition and position-specific drills.
T.Y. MCGILL
T.Y. McGill Youth Football Camp
DATE: Saturday, June 22
WHERE: Jaycee Stadium – Jesup, GA
WHEN: 8:00am-12:00pm
AGES: Boys and girls ages 6-18yrs
NOTES: Free skills camp with food, music and fun powered by USA Football.
RAYSHAWN JENKINS
1st Downs 4 Life Football & Cheerleading Camp Featuring Louis Murphy Jr. & Rayshawn Jenkins
DATE: Saturday, June 29
WHERE: Child's Park Rec Center – St. Petersburg, FL
WHEN: 11:00am-5:00pm
AGES & REGISTRATION: Football Camp: 8-13yrs, Football Camp: 14-18yrs, Cheerleading Camp: 8-18yrs.
NOTES: Free camps aimed to empower and inspire youth by providing opportunities that assist them in making positive choices. Please note for all camps, Parent/Guardian must accompany participant at camp check-in and bring a government issued photo identification. Participant will not be allowed to check-in without a Parent/Guardian present.
DESMOND KING
Desmond King Free Football Camp 2019
DATE: Saturday, June 29
WHERE: Detroit PAL – Detroit, MI
WHEN: 9:00am-1:00pm
AGES: Boys and girls ages 6-18yrs
NOTES: Free camp with free food, drinks and giveaways.
MIKE POUNCEY
Pouncey Twins Youth Football & Cheerleading Camp
DATE: Saturday, June 29
WHERE: Bryant Stadium – Lakeland, FL
WHEN: 5:00pm-7:00pm (Check in starts at 3:30pm)
AGES: Boys and girls ages 6-16yrs
NOTES: Free camp with free food, drinks and giveaways.
KEENAN ALLEN
Eric Ebron & Keenan Allen Youth Football Camp
DATE: Friday, July 12
WHERE: Jaycee Park – Greensboro, NC
AGES & TIMES: 6-12yrs (9:00am-11:00am) & 13-17yrs (11:30am-1:00pm)
NOTES: Free camp with a donation of a canned good or non-perishable item. All items will then be collected and donated to Greensboro Urban Ministry. Participants for both camps will be provided with a camp t-shirt as well as lunch. Cleats are recommended.
2019 Keenan Allen Youth Football Camp
DATE: Saturday, July 20
WHERE: Calvary Chapel High School – Santa Ana, CA
WHEN: 9:00am-1:00pm
AGES: 6-16yrs
COST: $95.00/participant
NOTES: Camp will provide children with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and scrimmages. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.
MIKE WILLIAMS
Mike Williams Annual Youth Football Camp
DATE: Sunday, July 14
WHERE: Lake Marion High School – Santee, SC
WHEN: 10:00am-4:00pm (Check in starts at 9:00am)
AGES: 8-15yrs
NOTES: Free camp. The purpose of the camp is to give back to Williams' community. This is an opportunity to interact with the youth in his hometown and share important values and educate them on what's ahead. Powered by USA Football.
MICHAEL SCHOFIELD
Michael Schofield 1st Annual Youth Football Offensive Linemen Camp
DATE: Thursday, July 18
WHERE: Carl Sandburg High School – Orland Park, IL
WHEN: 1:00pm-3:00pm
AGES: 14-18yrs
NOTES: Free camp for youth offensive linemen powered by USA Football.
ARTAVIS SCOTT
DaGreat Football Camp
DATE: Saturday, July 20
WHERE: Calvary Christian High School – Clearwater, FL
WHEN: 9:00am-3:00pm
AGES: 7-18yrs
NOTES: Free camp. Aims to empower young, aspiring athletes while teaching them the proper skills, practice habits and techniques to play the sport of football.