Chargers on the Road: Denver

As the Chargers travel to Denver for their season finale against the Broncos, read through for tips on what to do in the Mile High city.
How to Get There:
Denver International Airport lies less than 25 miles outside of downtown Denver and Mile High Stadium, where the Bolts will take on the Broncos to close out the regular season. To easily get directly to the stadium from downtown, hop on the A line – a $9, 37-minute ride into the city.
Weather:
Expect chilly weather with sunshine for game day, with the high predicted to be 50 degrees.
What to Eat & Drink:
Denver is known for its breweries, so you won't want to miss out on tasting a wide variety of beers. One place to try craft beers is Denver's first ever brew-pub, Wynkoop Brewing Company, started by now Governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper.
Whether you're there for the mouth-watering steaks or just to visit the restaurant owned by football legend John Elway, Elway's is the perfect place for a prime cut of meat with live music on the side.
Denver is a hub for chef-owned restaurants in neighborhoods, so take a quick walk through Lower Downtown and Union Station for a variety of food options to choose from, especially if you're taking the train in from the airport. At Union Station, you can find a wide range of options from comfort food to seafood to artisan jams.
Things to Do:
When hanging out in the Mile High city, you of course have to visit the Colorado State Capitol. Find the step on the west side of the building to stand exactly one mile above sea level. Then, take a tour of the building or climb to the top for panoramic views of Denver's snowcapped mountains.
Even though it will be cold outside, an outdoor can't-miss place is Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. Walk through hiking trails that wind through the beautiful red rocks and get a look at the amphitheater that is known as one of the most renowned venues to see a concert.
Check out the world's largest brewing facility at Coors Brewery, where you can see and "taste the Rockies." The guided tour shows you every step of the brewing process while offering samples for those 21 and over at the end.
Explore the oldest area of Denver by visiting Larimer Square. The historic area, which was the beginning of the city, features shops, restaurants, entertainment and a lot of history to learn.