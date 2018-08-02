Chargers Offering Unparalleled Access with Backstage: Chargers 

The Los Angeles Chargers and Spectrum SportsNet announced on Wednesday a content and programming partnership to deliver a new series, Backstage: Chargers that will premiere Sept. 6 at 9:00pm PT on Spectrum SportsNet and Sept. 7 at 5:00pm PT on Facebook.com/backstagechargers.

This groundbreaking program is the first season-long NFL documentary series to ever air in-season on a network, joining Backstage: Lakers and Backstage: Dodgers to offer fans unparalleled access.

So, what exactly is Backstage: Chargers?

Here is a handy list of FAQs to fully grasp how Spectrum SportsNet and the Bolts are bringing you behind the scenes like no NFL team has done before, as well links to help you find and watch the show.

What is Backstage: Chargers?

Backstage: Chargers takes viewers on a journey with the players, coaches and team personnel while providing exclusive access to the locker room, team meeting rooms, team plane and busses, sidelines and the field of play. With a new 30-minute chapter every other week, fans will witness first-hand the key moments and personalities that will define the team and the 2018 season – both on and off the field.

Where can I watch this show?

Spectrum SportsNet will be the home of every original Backstage: Chargers chapter, starting with the series debut on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 9 pm. Backstage: Chargers will premiere on a bi-weekly basis on Thursdays at 9 pm on Spectrum SportsNet all season long. Each chapter will also re-air Saturdays on ABC7, the Chargers' local broadcast TV partner, post Friday evenings to Facebook Watch, and air on KFMB in San Diego.

In addition, individual stories from the show are available on Chargers.com, including snippets and exclusive access from the show leading into every new chapter on social. You can also watch segments and view trailers for upcoming chapters at StubHub Center during each home game.

Where can I find Spectrum SportsNet on my TV?

How can I watch on Facebook?

Is there any other Backstage: Chargers content aside from the show?

Yes!

The Backstage: Chargers brand and experience is more than the television show. Chargers.com will feature editorial stories that bring you inside the team in unparalleled ways, including 24-hour Day in the Life features, content written straight from the players themselves and much more.