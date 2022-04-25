Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 14.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Last updated: April 25, 2022

"Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Chargers could go either tackle or guard here -- they have needs at both positions -- but with four tackles already off the board, Green makes sense here."

Peter King, Pro Football Talk - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 25, 2022

"If Jordan Davis is here, I bet the Chargers are tempted. Brandon Staley loves very big, very athletic people on his front seven. But the third corner off the board would be more valuable to the Chargers, I think, and give them a formidable threesome (J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., McDuffie) to attack the Mahomes/Wilson/Carr trio of top QBs on the Chargers' schedule every year.

I looked into the buzz that the Chargers would try to move up to get a Trevor Penning, a long-term bookend for Rashawn Slater to protect Justin Herbert. It's possible, because the Ravens are always amenable to dealing down when there's not one player they're desperate for."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: April 25, 2022

"This is a dream scenario for the Chargers. If Georgia's Jordan Davis and Alabama's Jameson Williams are both already off the board, Ohio State wideout Chris Olave — my No.2 wide receiver in the 2022 class — should be the selection for Los Angeles at No. 17. Olave is one of the best route-runners in the 2022 class with easy straight-line speed and unparalleled efficiency with his feet across the full route tree. He's a true separator who complements the current skill sets in the Chargers' receiving corps perfectly."

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com - OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 25, 2022

"GM Tom Telesco knocked it out of the park with last year's first-round selection of LT Rashawn Slater. The Chargers go back to the tackle well in this draft, securing their RT for the next 10 years as they continue to protect Justin Herbert and build up an offense already among the most explosive in the AFC."

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports - LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last updated: April 23, 2022

"Linebacker isn't necessarily an urgent need, even with Kyzir White gone, but boy does Lloyd's athleticism give yet another boost to Brandon Staley's reloaded defense, now featuring Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson."

Last updated: April 22, 2022

"London, whose game is similar to that of current Chargers receiver Mike Williams, said in mid-April he's nearly fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained last season. But in this scenario, London can take his time, not needing to be The Guy coming out of the gate with Williams and big slot Keenan Allen already in place. Justin Herbert will love having yet another strong option."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Last updated April 22, 2022

"Wide receiver is a position of luxury for Los Angeles but they have essentially answered all other questions on their roster. Linebacker may be one of the most pressing needs and that is a position that is less valued as an early commodity. Wilson gives them three wide receivers that warrant attention and that will stretch defenses thin."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – WR Drake London, USC

Last updated: April 22, 2022

"Keenan Allen will turn 30 next week and the Chargers need to consider replacement plans for a player who has been so valuable to them. Drake London is not the same player Allen is, but he could prove to be a valuable weapon and dangerous pairing with Justin Herbert."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com - DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: April 21, 2022

"The Chargers get a twitchy DT who can wreak havoc on the interior, with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges. This Bolts' defensive front will be a force to be reckoned with this fall."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com - WR Treylon Brooks, Arkansas

Last updated: April 19, 2022

"The run at WR continues with the Chargers scooping up another target for Justin Herbert. Burks is the 2022 prospect most often compared to Deebo Samuel, in that he's a prolific playmaker from the perimeter and out of the backfield."

Charles Davis, NFL.com - OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers can't believe their luck when the best pass-protecting OT in the draft is still available at No. 17 overall. Cross will help keep prized QB Justin Herbert upright and slingin' it."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 19, 2022

"Tough break for the Chargers as they lose out on both Jordan Davis and Trevor Penning. That leads to the unexpected selection of McDuffie. Yes, Los Angeles paid J.C. Jackson a boatload of money, but this team was the worst in the NFL when it came to third-down defense. A majority of those plays were passing situations, so the Chargers must improve across the secondary. McDuffie doesn't have ideal size, but his competitiveness, athleticism and instincts make him a quality addition."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers need to attack their offensive line again to make sure that the good work from a year ago is not undone by this offseason's losses, and a lineman such as Penning would go a long way toward ensuring that. Penning has supreme size and athleticism as well as a nasty streak that will make NFL coaches drool. He had an absurd 97.3 PFF grade at Northern Iowa this past season and has been working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather to clean up some of his flaws."

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers need to upgrade their run defense big time. Their entire front three struggled in that capacity. Coach Brandon Staley was used to having Aaron Donald as his 3-4 linchpin with the other Los Angeles team. Davis is a massive player who disrupts plays with great quickness for his size."

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports - OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 17, 2022

"The Chargers did pretty damn well with their first-round tackle last year. Let's run it back for the opposite side of the line."

Adam Rank, NFL.com – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"So glad you kept Mike Williams. He's awesome. You know I love Keenan Allen as well. I will say this: You can never have too many weapons to put around Justin Herbert. Jameson Williams is a stud and could have been the first receiver off the board if not for his injury. But you get value here at No. 17, and he can be ready for you during the playoff push. Don't worry, you'll make the playoffs this year."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) - OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"The Chargers drafted a foundational piece on offense last year with Rashawn Slater at left tackle. They might be able to do it again at right tackle with Penning, who will compete for the starting job from day one and could also provide depth at guard if needed."

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus (subscription required) – DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"With Joseph-Day in the fold, the Chargers take Devonte Wyatt, most likely the top three-technique interior defender in the draft. Joseph-Day played just under 50% of his snaps as a nose tackle in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's 2020 Los Angeles Rams defense. Wyatt would then fit slightly better at this pick than his Georgia teammate Jordan Davis,, who played more nose tackle as a Bulldog. To be clear, both are good fits and both lined up across the interior of the defensive line in college, but the addition of Joseph-Day may indicate that the team is looking for more of a three-technique instead."

Nate Davis, USA Today – OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"For an offense that appears so reliant on an aerial assault – and needs to safeguard QB Justin Herbert over the long haul – logic dictates taking Cross, perhaps this draft's premier pure pass protector."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 13, 2022

"The Chargers need a right tackle, but with Trevor Penning off the board, I don't feel great about the value here. In fact, my next tackle in this mock doesn't go off the board until No. 42. Let's move instead to another need for L.A. and fill it with Davis, who at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds is used to being a hole-filler. He has unique physical tools for his size, and he makes everyone around him better because of the space he eats. This is how Brandon Staley's defense can level up in 2022."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Last updated: April 13, 2022

"The Chargers can better protect Justin Herbert, and with Johnson staring them in the face they make him their pick to be plugged in at right guard instantly."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 12, 2022

"This could be a trade-in spot for someone else if tackles fly off the board at a quicker rate than projected. Otherwise, Penning is an easy plug-and-play option for the Chargers."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 12, 2022

"The Chargers found themselves a long-term left tackle in Rashawn Slater last year but they still need more talent on their offensive line. Penning has the athletic skill set to play at the right tackle spot for L.A. and should help solidify Justin Herbert's pass-protecting unit."

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"A receiver here could be a possibility, but protecting Justin Herbert is more valuable. After cutting Bryan Bulaga, the only right tackles on the roster are Storm Norton and Foster Sarell.

The Chargers struck gold with left tackle Rashawn Slater in Round 1 last season, and general manager Tom Telesco could get his right tackle of the future in Penning, who brings a tone-setting presence to the line."

Anthony Treash, PFF - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.

While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 20-plus-yard touchdowns."

Ben Linsey, PFF - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"McDuffie is an ideal fit in Brandon Staley's defense, and the value is there for a player who is currently eighth on PFF's big-board. The 5-foot-11 cornerback out of Washington can play outside or inside, is an intelligent cornerback with extensive experience in zone and is a willing, consistent tackler. _

The Chargers did a good job of eliminating most of their clear areas of need in free agency and the trade market, allowing them to take more of a "best player available" approach in the draft. McDuffie would be a tough combination of scheme fit and value to pass on."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – G/C Zion Johnson, Boston College (Trade down to No. 29)

Last updated: April 5, 2022

"The Chargers want to keep quarterback Justin Herbert clean, and while they could really use another offensive tackle, the value still isn't here at No. 29. Using their newly acquired second-rounder from the mock trade might be the best route. Instead, how about a versatile interior lineman who can play guard or center? Johnson amazingly didn't allow a single pressure or sack in 12 games last season, and he has just one penalty over 2,271 career snaps."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Last updated: April 4, 2022

"The Chargers can help their budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert by adding more speed outside. They'll have an interesting quandary in picking from two terrific Ohio State wideouts. They go Wilson over Olave, who is from Southern California, as Wilson plays a little bigger than his 6-foot, 185-pound frame and is more of an extrovert than his teammate. Olave is considered the faster of the two, but Wilson's 4.38 40 at the combine and 36-inch vertical helped underscore a strong profile that is reflected in his excellent burst and ability to run after the catch. In 2021, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns."

Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 2, 2022

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 1, 2022

"The Chargers' offseason moves have shown their commitment to stopping the run in 2022. Georgia has a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer early in his career, his freakish mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Media - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 31, 2022

"I love this pick for two reasons:

1) Davis' raw talent offers so much immediate upside for the Bolts, especially when it comes to stopping the run.

2) Teaching is a huge key for incoming NFL players, and this is a situation where Brandon Staley could help craft a very, very special DT."

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN.com – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: March 30, 2022

"Dean reminds me of Jonathan Vilma. He's slightly undersized at 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, but he plays with excellent instincts and has the production to be a three-down linebacker up the middle. I could see the Chargers perhaps adding another run-stopper up the middle, but Dean can help there while also affecting multiple other parts of the game. And Los Angeles gets a complete upgrade at every level of the defense, with Khalil coming in off the edge opposite Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson ballhawking outside, Sebastian Joseph-Day filling gaps against the run and Dean controlling the middle of the field. Los Angeles did take linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in the first round two years ago, but he has struggled a bit."

Bucky Brooks, NFL Media - OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: March 29, 2022

"This is all about building a fortress around Justin Herbert to help him flourish as a passer. Cross is a natural pass protector with the balance, body control and hand skills to stymie pass rushers on the edges."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push. _