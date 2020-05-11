Chargers #MotherUp for Mother's Day

With May having Mother's Day and being Foster Care Awareness month, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chargers Community Foundation partnered with the Alliance of Moms to help provide critical support to pregnant and parenting teens in L.A.'s foster youth system.
The Chargers have a legacy of supporting their local community which started with former owner, Alex Spanos. In his three-plus decades of owning the Chargers, Spanos' name became synonymous with both community and philanthropy. And with owning a family-run business, he firmly believed that a strong family unit is critical to success in life. The team continues to carry on his legacy with this work to celebrate the resilience of moms everywhere.
Los Angeles has the largest foster care system in the country with 30,000 kids in foster care. If you are able, we encourage fans to join us this month by purchasing a #MotherUp t-shirt, as all proceeds will go to support pregnant and parenting foster youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.