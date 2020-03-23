Chargers' Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 6 overall:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 23, 2020

"The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now, anyway. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6, and Herbert, Tagovailoa and Jordan Love could all be options here."

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 22, 2020

"With Philip Rivers moving on to the Indianapolis Colts, it leaves the Los Angeles Chargers with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as their signal-callers moving forward. Taylor is the perfect bridge gap option to the next quarterback of the future, who turns out to be Herbert.

"The Chargers continuously incorporate a vertical passing attack with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry which makes Herbert a perfect fit. He'll be able to stay in his comfort zone on the West Coast as the eventual new face of the franchise."

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 21, 2020

"Landing a franchise quarterback without having to trade up would be an ideal outcome for the Chargers, who let Philip Rivers walk and will be comfortable with Tyrod Taylor as their bridge. That said, Herbert is polished and experienced enough to take over sooner than later."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 21, 2020

"The Chargers are really going to just roll with Tyrod Taylor as their only option at quarterback? Come on. They're gonna dive in during the draft."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Mock trade with DET at No. 3 overall)

Last updated: March 20, 2020

"Los Angeles has its eyes set on adding a young quarterback to help sell seats. The Chargers move up for the right to select the Hawaii native."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 20, 2020

"PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Chargers are headed into a new stadium without much fanfare at the QB position, unless they move up three spots and secure this talented lefty, who should become the face of their franchise by 2021."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 17, 2020

"Herbert doesn't need to play instantly with Tyrod Taylor on the roster but does give the franchise long-term viability at the game's most vital position."

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Last updated: March 16, 2020

"As selfishly as I want to see Isaiah Simmons paired with Derwin James, the Chargers have a prime opportunity to take advantage of a loaded tackle class and fix their line once and for all. Wills led all tackles in the draft class in big-time blocks this past season."

Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 14, 2020

"Justin Herbert stays west."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 13, 2020