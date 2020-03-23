Chargers' Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 6 overall:
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 23, 2020
"The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now, anyway. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6, and Herbert, Tagovailoa and Jordan Love could all be options here."
Jordan Reid, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 22, 2020
"With Philip Rivers moving on to the Indianapolis Colts, it leaves the Los Angeles Chargers with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as their signal-callers moving forward. Taylor is the perfect bridge gap option to the next quarterback of the future, who turns out to be Herbert.
"The Chargers continuously incorporate a vertical passing attack with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry which makes Herbert a perfect fit. He'll be able to stay in his comfort zone on the West Coast as the eventual new face of the franchise."
Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 21, 2020
"Landing a franchise quarterback without having to trade up would be an ideal outcome for the Chargers, who let Philip Rivers walk and will be comfortable with Tyrod Taylor as their bridge. That said, Herbert is polished and experienced enough to take over sooner than later."
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 21, 2020
"The Chargers are really going to just roll with Tyrod Taylor as their only option at quarterback? Come on. They're gonna dive in during the draft."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Mock trade with DET at No. 3 overall)
Last updated: March 20, 2020
"Los Angeles has its eyes set on adding a young quarterback to help sell seats. The Chargers move up for the right to select the Hawaii native."
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 20, 2020
"PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Chargers are headed into a new stadium without much fanfare at the QB position, unless they move up three spots and secure this talented lefty, who should become the face of their franchise by 2021."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 17, 2020
"Herbert doesn't need to play instantly with Tyrod Taylor on the roster but does give the franchise long-term viability at the game's most vital position."
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
Last updated: March 16, 2020
"As selfishly as I want to see Isaiah Simmons paired with Derwin James, the Chargers have a prime opportunity to take advantage of a loaded tackle class and fix their line once and for all. Wills led all tackles in the draft class in big-time blocks this past season."
Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 14, 2020
"Justin Herbert stays west."
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 13, 2020
"Could he fall he further than this? It all depends on how he progresses the next few weeks. For now, I have the Chargers taking him."
Charles Davis, NFL.com – OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Last updated: March 12, 2020
"A quarterback will definitely be in play here, but the expected departure of OT Russell Okung, coupled with head coach Anthony Lynn's confidence in Tyrod Taylor, leads the Bolts to fortify the offensive line first."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 10, 2020
"The presence of Tyrod Taylor as a bridge quarterback enables the Chargers to take Tua and use a redshirt year to give him every opportunity to return to full health."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – QB Jordan Love, Utah State
Last updated: March 6, 2020
"Love told reporters that the Chargers were among the teams he met with at the combine, and L.A. may be willing to chalk up Love's high interception total in 2019 (17) to a function of the QB trying to do too much for an average team."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 4, 2020
"Tagovailoa's 2019 resume shows quick-pass mastery (11.4 yards per attempt on throws made in under 2.5 seconds, the best figure in the FBS) and a 15:0 TD-to-INT ratio on play-action passes (also tops in the FBS). Not to mention, over the past two seasons, he ranks first in the FBS in deep-passing efficiency (19.8 yards per attempt on throws of 20-plus air yards). The potential to optimize the use of Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler stands out, too -- pairing those two with this particular QB projects VERY well."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 4, 2020
Subscription required: "Tagovailoa is the wild card of the draft. Talking to teams in Indianapolis, they are taking a cautious approach, but until they can see him throw on April 9, it is anyone's guess how high he will be drafted."
Todd McShay, ESPN – QB Jordan Love, Utah State
Last updated: March 2, 2020
Subscription required: "In apples-to-apples situations, like the Senior Bowl and the combine, Love stood out. He has a huge arm, strong instincts and mobility in the pocket. NFL teams want quarterbacks who can create in today's game, and that's exactly what Love does."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
Last updated: March 2, 2020
"The Chargers could grab Oregon QB Justin Herbert here, but if they aren't sold on him, addressing the offensive line is a must."
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 2, 2020
"The 6'6", 236 pound athlete with a big right arm and impressive mobility could draw in the West Coast fans while also giving head coach Anthony Lynn a young quarterback to groom and grow with. There are many options on the table, but without projecting trades, Herbert is the best choice pre-free agency."
Charley Casserly, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: Feb. 18, 2020
"With the Philip Rivers era now in the rearview, the Bolts are looking for their next franchise QB. Are they comfortable with Herbert here? Is he the QB they want to lead the team? Would they have to trade up for him? Or might they address the position in free agency?"
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
Last updated: Feb. 18, 2020
Subscription required: "A quarterback obviously makes sense here too, but with Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert off the board, they shouldn't reach. They could instead look to free agency for their 2020 starter, or stick with Tyrod Taylor, who won't turn the ball over."
