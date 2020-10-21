Chargers-Jaguars Week 7 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars as we head into the seventh week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Back
|LP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Back
|LP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|Linval Joseph
|DT
|Elbow
|LP
|Storm Norton
|T
|Knee
|DNP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs
|FP
|Sam Tevi
|T
|Thumb
|FP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Groin
|DNP
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed