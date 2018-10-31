Chargers in for "One Hell of a Test" vs. Seahawks

Moreover, Lynn stressed how they have the league's best rushing attack over the past five weeks, led by a trio of impressive backs in Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny. The head coach couldn't help but gush over the way they're pounding the rock, hammering home the challenge the defense is in for on the ground.

"Their offensive line is powerful," he said. "They run block maybe a little better than they pass block, but Russell was perfect as a quarterback last week. I think they know what's working. That's kind of their formula. They have been averaging about 30 rush attempts a game and it's working. Their backs, they are unbelievable."

Oh, and there's also a little matter of playing at CenturyLink Field, which is universally regarded as the toughest place to play.

"That place, that's the loudest place I've ever played," Lynn noted. "I think right now they hold some record for the most false starts in a stadium. It's going to be loud. It's going to be crazy. I was there a couple years ago and I was calling plays, and my quarterback couldn't hear me through the headsets. We have to make some contingency plans for our quarterback to maybe call some of his own plays."

The homefield advantage is no joke as the stadium rocks like no other in the league. Philip Rivers has played there in the regular season twice before, and vividly recalls the tough challenge it presents.