Chargers Grant Make-A-Wish for Henry Wat

Last November, Henry Wat had an opportunity to visit Hoag Performance Center after he submitted a writing assignment in school describing his best day ever which was a hypothetical 75-0 Los Angeles Chargers victory.

But over the weekend, Wat, who suffers from Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, truly had his "best day ever."

It was then that the Chargers and Make-A-Wish Foundation made his dream of meeting Bolts legend and Hall of Fame quarterback, Dan Fouts, and watching him call a Chargers game come true.

"It's everything that I could have wished for my kid that (we) couldn't provide for him ourselves," Kristin Wat, Henry's mom said. "We try and make our kids' wishes happen to the best of our ability, but an event like today, and Monday's practice, and all of the warm invitations and friendships that have come from the Chargers and Make-A-Wish are things I never could have provided for my own kid. I'm just over the moon with excitement for him."

"It was special for me and surprising, too," Fouts said. "The family support he has and the Make-A-Wish Foundation (is great). My hat's off to the Chargers for making it all happen. It was a win-win situation for everyone. I hope he had a good time and I think he did."