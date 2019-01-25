Chargers Feeling Right at Home at Pro Bowl

The familiarity among coaches and teammates has made Florida feel like a second home for the Chargers. For rookie safety Derwin James and center Mike Pouncey, it actually is. James grew up a stone's throw from Orlando. Pouncey did, too, and he'll rotate into the game on Sunday with his twin brother, Maurkice, who's making his seventh Pro Bowl appearance as a center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"To be able to share these moments with my brother at this point of our careers – to be able to be in the Pro Bowl together – it's just an awesome feeling," said Mike Pouncey, who earned his fourth trip to the NFL's all-star game. "We'd rather have been in the Super Bowl, but to be able to share these moments – our hometown's 30 minutes from here so our whole family will be over here (on Wednesday). We rented a nice big house for everybody to come hang out and enjoy our family vacation here."