Monday, May 04, 2020 11:17 AM

Help Support Los Angeles Animal Services Through Bolts' Dog Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft may be in the books, but the Chargers have always found success with unearthing undrafted gems like running back Austin Ekeler and future hall of famer Antonio Gates.

Now, the Bolts want to help more "undrafted free agents" at LA Animal Services find their fur-ever homes through the team's Dog Draft presented by Lazy Dog.

Get involved by visiting chargers.com/dogdraft and selecting your roster to share it on your social channels.

Dogs shown on chargers.com/dogdraft are available for adoption, so click here to learn more about bringing one onto your team or donating to LA Animal Services' local pet food pantries if you can.

More About LA Animal Services

Los Angeles Department of Animal Services is one of the largest municipal shelter systems in the United States with six services centers serving approximately 60,000 animals annually and responding to 20,000 emergency calls involving an animal or person in danger. LA Animal Services' work to promote and protect the health, safety, and welfare of animals is made possible by the generosity of donors, volunteers, partners, and all animal-loving Angelenos.

