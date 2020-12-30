Chargers-Chiefs Week 17 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs as we head into Week 17 of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Jahleel Addae
|S
|Calf
|DNP
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Shin/Concussion
|DNP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Foot
|DNP
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Malik Jefferson
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Back
|LP
|Sam Tevi
|T
|Knee
|DNP
Kansas City Chiefs:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Le’Veon Bell
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Ben Niemann
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Mike Pennel
|DT
|Back
|FP
|Mike Remmers
|OL
|Back
|DNP
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|Damien Wilson
|LB
|Knee
|LP
*Indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation for that day is an estimate
NIR - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed