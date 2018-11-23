Chargers-Cardinals Week 12 Injury Report

The Los Angeles Chargers announced their final injury report prior to Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals, and while no players have been ruled out, three are questionable in Melvin Gordon, Tyrell Williams and Brandon Mebane.
Gordon practiced fully on Wednesday but has been a limited participant the past two practices with a knee and hamstring ailment. Meanwhile, Tyrell Williams has been limited the last two days with a quad injury after not practicing at all on Wednesday. Finally, Brandon Mebane has not practiced the past two days, and his status is up in the air due to personal reasons.
All three players are true game time decisions.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Antonio Gates
|TE
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Neck
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Trevor Williams
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Melvin Gordon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Brandon Mebane
|NT
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
Arizona Cardinals:
For the Cardinals, four players have already been ruled out in LT D.J. Humphries, LB Deone Bucannon, S Rudy Ford and WR Chad Williams. This marks the second-straight game that Humphries will miss, meaning Korey Cunningham, their seventh-round pick in this year's draft, will likely make his second-straight start.
Meanwhile, Arizona lists seven players as questionable, including stalwart guard Mike Iupati, who was limited in practice Friday with a back issue. DT Corey Peters is also listed as questionable, but he did not practice on Friday after being a limited participant earlier in the week.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Budda Baker
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Deone Bucannon
|LB
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Larry Fitzgerald
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Heel
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|John Phillips
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Chad Williams
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Josh Bynes
|LB
|Wrist/Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Phil Dawson
|K
|Right Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Robert Nkemdiche
|DT
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Corey Peters
|DT
|Heel
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Olsen Pierre
|DT
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Mason Cole
|OL
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Mike Iupati
|OL
|Back
|FP
|FP
|LP
|Questionable