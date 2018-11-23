Chargers-Cardinals Week 12 Injury Report

The Los Angeles Chargers announced their final injury report prior to Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals, and while no players have been ruled out, three are questionable in Melvin Gordon, Tyrell Williams and Brandon Mebane.

Gordon practiced fully on Wednesday but has been a limited participant the past two practices with a knee and hamstring ailment. Meanwhile, Tyrell Williams has been limited the last two days with a quad injury after not practicing at all on Wednesday. Finally, Brandon Mebane has not practiced the past two days, and his status is up in the air due to personal reasons.