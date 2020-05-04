Chargers Business Alliance Hosts "Virtual Lunch" with John Spanos

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chargers Business Alliance and Marsh & McLennan Agency hosted a special virtual lunch with John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations.
Given the "new normal" we're all currently navigating due to the impact of COVID-19, the Chargers Business Alliance figured they would stay true to the philosophy of supporting local businesses and hold this virtual get together.
"The team's dedication to the local community has been nothing short of amazing," Steve Fisk, Principal, Business Insurance Division of Marsh & McLennan Agency said. "From partnering with local stations, to school districts, to their business partners, it's been a perfectly coordinated effort to make a difference in the moments that matter most."
Those who attended the virtual lunch were treated to an inside look at how Spanos is navigating the current working from home environment.
Additionally, he discussed the team's eight new additions acquired in free agency, a peek behind the curtain of the 2020 NFL Draft, and what's on the horizon for the Bolts in 2020.
This type of access is one of the many benefits members of the Chargers Business Alliance get and shows the team's dedication to providing their partners with exclusive Chargers programming.
"The event was a huge success," Fisk added. "Not often do you get an 'inside look' into the draft process, and certainly not into the mind of ownership. Thank you to John Spanos and the Chargers organization for the valuable insights, engaging conversation, and for being an example of innovation in these trying times."
About Marsh & McLennan Agency
Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) is a full-service business insurance and employee benefits brokerage serving the needs of middle market companies in the United States. With access to extensive resources and solutions across the Marsh & McLennan Companies family, Marsh & McLennan Agency helps organizations identify risk and opportunities, secure coverage from best-of-breed providers, and create risk management and employee benefits programs that power your strategic objectives. For more information, visit https://www.marshmma.com