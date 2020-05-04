Chargers Business Alliance Hosts "Virtual Lunch" with John Spanos

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chargers Business Alliance and Marsh & McLennan Agency hosted a special virtual lunch with John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations.

Given the "new normal" we're all currently navigating due to the impact of COVID-19, the Chargers Business Alliance figured they would stay true to the philosophy of supporting local businesses and hold this virtual get together.

"The team's dedication to the local community has been nothing short of amazing," Steve Fisk, Principal, Business Insurance Division of Marsh & McLennan Agency said. "From partnering with local stations, to school districts, to their business partners, it's been a perfectly coordinated effort to make a difference in the moments that matter most."

Those who attended the virtual lunch were treated to an inside look at how Spanos is navigating the current working from home environment.

Additionally, he discussed the team's eight new additions acquired in free agency, a peek behind the curtain of the 2020 NFL Draft, and what's on the horizon for the Bolts in 2020.

This type of access is one of the many benefits members of the Chargers Business Alliance get and shows the team's dedication to providing their partners with exclusive Chargers programming.