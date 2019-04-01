Chargers Announce 2019 Offseason Program Dates

Two weeks.

That's all that remains before the Los Angeles Chargers return to Hoag Performance Center to kick off the 2019 voluntary offseason program.

As always, the program is divided into three phases as permitted by the NFL, along with one mandatory veteran minicamp.

PHASE I – Begins April 15

The first two weeks of the program are limited to only strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation.

PHASE II – Begins Three Weeks Later

The second phase lasts three weeks and consists of on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills. Team practice may be conducted on a "separate" basis, but no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Following the NFL Draft, the Chargers will also hold a rookie minicamp from either May 3-5 or May 10-12. Specific details will be available at a later date.

PHASE III – Begins May 20

The final four weeks are comprised of a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, often referred to as "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The Chargers' OTAs will take place on the following dates:

May 20

May 22-23

May 28-30

June 3-6

In addition, Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement affords clubs one mandatory minicamp for veteran players.

The Chargers minicamp will take place June 11-13.