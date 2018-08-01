Chargers Announce 2018 Uniform Schedule

When you think about the Chargers' uniforms, one word comes to mind: iconic.

The Bolts released their home uniform schedule for the 2018 season on Wednesday, and once again it features an exciting slate of combinations of their beloved game attire.

"Throughout the years, the Chargers have worn some of the most celebrated uniforms in Pro Football", said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We're fortunate to have a number of dynamic combinations to choose from. You think about the primary navy uniform, which can be worn navy-on-navy or navy-on-white. There's the clean all-white jersey/pant combo that we've worn more in recent years.

"We also reintroduced a royal blue uniform a few years ago. Those are a nod to the Air Coryell era, only with a bit of a modern twist. And of course, you have the most iconic, the powder blue throwback alternates. Those are special. Every one of these uniforms has devoted fans – which makes for a fun debate. At the end of the day, while there are many factors that go into which uniform we wear for which game, we always try to give fans of each the opportunity to see their favorite at least once during the season."

The famous powder blue jerseys are going international in 2018. The team will wear them across the pond this year during Week 7's game vs. the Tennessee Titans in London. They'll also be worn Week 5 vs. the Raiders.

"It's awesome because, in my opinion, the powder blues are the best uniforms in the league," mentioned Jahleel Addae. "To be able to go and wear them internationally in London, and represent the NFL in those uniforms, that's a great feeling."