Chargers Announce 2018 Uniform Schedule

When you think about the Chargers' uniforms, one word comes to mind: iconic.
The Bolts released their home uniform schedule for the 2018 season on Wednesday, and once again it features an exciting slate of combinations of their beloved game attire.
"Throughout the years, the Chargers have worn some of the most celebrated uniforms in Pro Football", said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We're fortunate to have a number of dynamic combinations to choose from. You think about the primary navy uniform, which can be worn navy-on-navy or navy-on-white. There's the clean all-white jersey/pant combo that we've worn more in recent years.
"We also reintroduced a royal blue uniform a few years ago. Those are a nod to the Air Coryell era, only with a bit of a modern twist. And of course, you have the most iconic, the powder blue throwback alternates. Those are special. Every one of these uniforms has devoted fans – which makes for a fun debate. At the end of the day, while there are many factors that go into which uniform we wear for which game, we always try to give fans of each the opportunity to see their favorite at least once during the season."
The famous powder blue jerseys are going international in 2018. The team will wear them across the pond this year during Week 7's game vs. the Tennessee Titans in London. They'll also be worn Week 5 vs. the Raiders.
"It's awesome because, in my opinion, the powder blues are the best uniforms in the league," mentioned Jahleel Addae. "To be able to go and wear them internationally in London, and represent the NFL in those uniforms, that's a great feeling."
"Powder blue is an iconic colorway for the Chargers," added Spanos. "Those uniforms have become synonymous with our organization, and you'd be hard pressed to find a Top 10 uniform list across all sports that doesn't include our powder blues. Considering it's been a decade since our last visit to London, it seemed only fitting to break out the powder blues and showcase them to the millions watching at home and abroad."
Take a look and see which unis your Bolts will be wearing during the season.
Returning for a third-straight year are the royal blue unis, which will be worn Week 12 when the Chargers take on the Cardinals.
As for the traditional white and navy uniforms? Those will be on display in unique ways as well.
In addition, get ready for the return of White Hot Sunday as the Chargers are continuing their tradition of wearing white-on-white for the team's home opener. They'll also wear the white jersey and white pants combination during the second home game of the season when they host the 49ers in Week 4.
Additionally, one of the fans' favorite looks, navy-on-navy, will be on display three times at home. The Bolts will don the uniform combination Week 11 vs. the Broncos, Week 14 vs. the Bengals and Week 16. vs. the Ravens.
But while the all-navy may be a fan-favorite, it's equally loved by the players.
Just ask Keenan Allen.
"Navy-on-navy is dope because it has that traditional feel to it," he said. "And, you can mix up your accessories (like) bands, socks, cleats a lot of different ways and still have that drip."
Additionally, the team announced their away game jerseys for the 2018 season. They will wear their white jerseys when they play at the Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, Steelers, Chiefs and Broncos. They'll don navy jerseys on the road against the Bills, Rams and Browns.