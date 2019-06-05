Chargers and Hoag Orthopedic Institute Come Together to Inspire Athletic Training Students

While the Chargers have a long history of honoring and recognizing youth and high school football players, coaches, and volunteers, the team recently expanded its outreach to another critical facet of every football team – athletic trainers.

Earlier this offseason, with the help of Hoag Orthopedic Institute – the Chargers' official healthcare partner – student athletic trainers from Costa Mesa and Estancia High School were welcomed into the team's practice facility and business headquarters for a behind the scenes tour. Representatives from Hoag along with Chargers Head Athletic Trainer Damon Mitchell and Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist Allison Miner spoke with the group, giving the students an in-depth perspective into the world of athletic training and possible career opportunities along the way.

Afterwards, the students were led through demonstrations from the Chargers' athletic training staff on everything from ankle taping techniques and heating/icing strategies to identifying common football injuries.