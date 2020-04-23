Chargers' 2020 Draft Order Set

With just six weeks left until the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced 32 compensatory picks on Tuesday officially setting the draft order as of now.

It's important to note once the draft kicks off on Apr. 23, this order could fluctuate given potential trades that may happen and cause teams to move up or down and picks to be added or dealt away.

As for the Bolts, they currently hold a total of seven selections with one in each round.