Chargers Tied for 5th Among Overall Team Ratings in Madden 23 

The Bolts were buoyed by a handful of players in the top 10 of their respective positions.

Derwin James, Jr., was the game's No. 2 safety (and Bolts' top-rated player) with a 93 rating.

Khalil Mack tied for fourth among edge rushers with a 92, while Joey Bosa was one spot behind him with a 91.

Keenan Allen (91 rating) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (90 rating) both tied for eighth among their respective positions.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had an overall rating of 88 on Madden, much to the chagrin of his teammates.

Breiden Fehoko said: "Madden, we have the best quarterback in the league. So, let's get those ratings up."

And running back Austin Ekeler was also a top-10 player, as his 88 rating was tied for ninththere.

The Bolts were the highest-rated team in the AFC West, followed by the Chiefs (86 overall), Broncos (84) and Raiders (83).

The division is expected to be ultra-competitive, and they won't waste any time seeing each other this season.

The Chargers host the Raiders in Week 1 before the Bolts travel to Kansas City in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos first division game is in Week 4 in Las Vegas.