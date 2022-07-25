Chargers Tied for 5th Among Overall Team Ratings in Madden 23 

The Bolts have plenty to prove in 2023, but they appear to among the NFL's most talented teams on paper — and in Madden 23.
The video game recently released its full team rankings and put the Chargers at an 87 overall, a tally that tied for fifth with the Ravens among all 32 teams.
The Chargers offense garnered the game's No. 3 offense with an 88 rating, while the defense was tied for fifth with an 86.
For what it's worth, the Bolts had higher offensive and defensive ratings than the Ravens, who had an 88-73 edge in special teams. (Thanks, Justin Tucker).
The Bolts were buoyed by a handful of players in the top 10 of their respective positions.
Derwin James, Jr., was the game's No. 2 safety (and Bolts' top-rated player) with a 93 rating.
Khalil Mack tied for fourth among edge rushers with a 92, while Joey Bosa was one spot behind him with a 91.
Keenan Allen (91 rating) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (90 rating) both tied for eighth among their respective positions.
Quarterback Justin Herbert had an overall rating of 88 on Madden, much to the chagrin of his teammates.
Breiden Fehoko said: "Madden, we have the best quarterback in the league. So, let's get those ratings up."
And running back Austin Ekeler was also a top-10 player, as his 88 rating was tied for ninththere.
The Bolts were the highest-rated team in the AFC West, followed by the Chiefs (86 overall), Broncos (84) and Raiders (83).
The division is expected to be ultra-competitive, and they won't waste any time seeing each other this season.
The Chargers host the Raiders in Week 1 before the Bolts travel to Kansas City in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos first division game is in Week 4 in Las Vegas.
Madden's full team ratings can be found here.
