Keenan Allen Lands in Top 10 of Madden WR Ratings

It's almost Madden szn, as the 2023 edition of the popular video game will be released next month.
Madden dropped the first of many position rankings Monday, beginning with wide receivers, which meant Keenan Allen made the cut.
The Chargers wide receiver was in the top 10 among all players at his position, tying for eighth with an overall rating of 91.
Allen, who has made five straight Pro Bowls, had the same rating as Washington's Terry McLaurin.
Madden rating evaluators were high on Allen's ability to catch the ball in traffic, as his 95 rating in that category ranked fifth among all wide receivers.
He was also fifth in medium route running (94 overall) and was sixth in short route running (93 overall).
Allen had 106 catches for 1,138 yards in 2021, marking the fourth time in five seasons he's hit both the 100-catch and 1,000-yard benchmarks.
The newest edition of Madden, which features the legendary John Madden on the cover, drops August 19.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.