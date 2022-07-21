James, Jackson Among Top Defensive Backs in Madden 23 Ratings

It was the Chargers secondary's time to shine in Thursday's release of ratings for Madden 23, as safety Derwin James, Jr., and cornerback J.C. Jackson were both slotted in the top 10 at their respective positions.
James garnered a 93 overall rating, which is the highest among all Chargers players and the second-best among players at his position.
The fifth-year safety was highlighted for his all-around game, receiving a rating of 90 or higher in speed, acceleration, agility, awareness, jumping, stamina, play recognition and power.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Jackson has also made an All-Pro team and has five interceptions and 5.5 career sacks.
Jackson, meanwhile, had a 90 overall rating, which tied for eighth among cornerbacks.
A big-free agent signing by the Bolts this offseason, Jackson's man coverage ability earned a 95 rating, the third-best among cornerbacks in the game. His play recognition rating was a 94, which tied for third among cornerbacks.
He has 25 career interceptions in his career and made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.
Madden will release quarterback ratings on Friday, with full team rankings coming out Saturday.