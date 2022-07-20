Austin Ekeler Among Top-Rated Running Backs on Madden 23

Add Austin Ekeler to the list of Bolts players in the top 10 of their position in terms of Madden ratings.
The video game released its running back ratings Wednesday, with Ekeler earning an 88 overall rating to rank tied for ninth among all running backs.
Ekeler's rating was a three-point bump from the 85 he had in both 2021 and 2020.
Ekeler's top trait in Madden was his stamina, which was a 95 rating. The running back played a career-high 731 offensive snaps in 2021.
Ekeler's pass-catching ability was a 79, which ranked third among all running backs.
He was also ranked in the top 10 for his strength, agility and spin move.
Ekeler produced the best season of his career in 2021, tying for the league lead with 20 total touchdowns. He also racked up 1,558 yards from scrimmage, a stat that ranked sixth among all players.
Ekeler was the only non-drafted running back in the top 10.
Keenan Allen made the list of Madden's top wide receivers, while Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa were among the highest-rated edge rushers.
Bolt Up for 2022!
