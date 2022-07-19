Pair of Chargers Edge Rushers Ranked in Top 10 of New Madden 23 Ratings

More ratings for Madden 23 dropped Tuesday morning, with the edge rushers in the spotlight this time.
Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa both landed in the overall top 10 for that group, as the Bolts duo were the only set of teammates who cracked the upper echelon of the rankings.
Mack was fifth overall with a rating of 92, followed by Bosa with an overall rating of 91.
Mack was acquired by the Chargers in March in an offseason trade with the Bears. The 31-year-old with 76.5 career sacks is a three-time All-Pro and has made six Pro Bowls.
Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has recorded 58.0 career sacks in 79 games with the Bolts.
Both players were highlighted for their power moves, with Mack getting an 89 rating in that category and Bosa coming in with an 87.
The duo were also praised for their pursuit traits — something that is obviously needed to get to a quarterback. Bosa received a 96 rating in that area while Mack garnered a 94.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen made the top 10 for his group Monday with an overall rating of 91.
