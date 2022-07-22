Justin Herbert Ranked 7th Among Quarterbacks in Madden 23

It's not a surprise that Justin Herbert landed in the top 10 of the quarterback rankings on Madden 23.
After all, Herbert — who was seventh with an 88 rating — is only one of the league's top signal callers.
But Herbert's teammates had a bit to say about their quarterback's rating, namely that it was too low.
Earlier this offseason, some Chargers were asked what his rating should be.
"99," Breiden Fehoko said.
J.C. Jackson said: "At least a 90 or 95."
Rookie Zion Johnson projected a 93 rating, while Derwin James (prediction of 92) and Sebastian Joseph-Day (mid-90s) had high hopes for their quarterback.
And their reaction when they found out Herbert was an 88?
Jackson's response was unusable for this family website, while James was incredulous.
"Why do they keep doing that to him?" James said.
Added Joseph-Day: "Me and Madden, we got this beef right now."
Joey Bosa also chimed in: "I mean, Madden ratings are garbage. I said this last year."
Fehoko delivered the closing line.
"Madden, we have the best quarterback in the league," he said. "So, let's get those ratings up."
Herbert's strengths were certainly spotlighted on the game, as he ranked third in throw power (96) and fifth in deep throwing accuracy (90).
The 24-year-old also had an 87 rating for awareness, which was six points higher than his 2021 rating.
Herbert is off to a sizzling start in his career, as he ranks first in passing yards (9,350) and touchdown passes (69) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 600 passes over their first two seasons.
Herbert was one of three AFC West quarterbacks in the top 10, along with Patrick Mahomes (95) and Russell Wilson (87).
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.