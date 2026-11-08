Los Angeles Chargers Announces Kicker Cameron Dicker as 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee

Annual Award Presented by USAA Recognizes NFL Players, Coaches, Staff and Alumni for Their Commitment to Supporting the Military Community

Fans Can Vote for Cameon Dicker at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote Through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Los Angeles, November 7, 2026 – The Los Angeles Chargers today announced Cameron Dicker, Kicker, as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. Dicker was selected as the Chargers' nominee in recognition of his commitment to honoring service members, veterans and their families. He understands the meaning of service and sacrifice firsthand with family members currently serving in the U.S. Navy, and a great-grandfather who proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Dicker has consistently gone above and beyond in support of the team's Salute to Service initiatives. He helped serve meals to more than 300 veterans at the grand reopening of the U.S.VETS–Long Beach Dining Hall, participated in events with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), met with active-duty service members at The Bolt and visited military members on base.

His commitment extends beyond team events through his foundation, Whole Heartedly. This season, he will host a Topgolf outing for veterans from Merging Vets and Players, welcome 40 U.S.VETS veterans to an intimate dinner at The Bolt and provide tickets to a home game through the Chargers' Community Corner program. Through his time, resources and genuine personal connection, Cameron continues to show his appreciation for those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Fans Can Vote for Dicker

Dicker is one of 32 nominees announced today by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.

Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

As the award's presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.

About Salute to Service

Through Salute to Service, USAA, the NFL and its 32 clubs honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families year-round. During Weeks 9–11 of the regular season, clubs will recognize the military community through on-field branding, military appreciation activities and other game day events.