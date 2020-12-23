Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Broncos-Chargers Week 16 Injury Report

Dec 23, 2020 at 02:34 PM
Chargers Communications
A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and Denver Broncos as we head into Week 16 of the 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers:
Player Position Injury Wednesday
Nasir Adderley S Shoulder FP
Keenan Allen WR Hamstring DNP
Joey Bosa DE Shin/Concussion LP
Bryan Bulaga T Concussion FP
Chris Harris Jr. CB Foot LP
Hunter Henry TE Illness DNP
Gabe Nabers FB Ankle FP
Uchenna Nwosu DE Knee DNP
Denzel Perryman LB Back FP
Joe Reed WR Ribs FP
Denver Broncos:
Player Position Injury Wednesday
Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle DNP
Demar Dotson T Hand FP
Royce Freeman RB Hip DNP
Graham Glasgow G Foot/Hand FP
Shelby Harris DE Elbow FP
Phillip Lindsay RB Hip/Knee DNP
DeShawn Williams DL Knee LP

*Indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation for that day is an estimate

NIR - Not Injury Related

Practice Status

  • *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
  • *LP *- Limited participation in practice
  • *FP *- Full participation
  • *(-) *- Not listed

Game Status

  • *Out *- Player will not play
  • *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
  • *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
  • *(-) *- Not listed
