Broncos-Chargers Week 16 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and Denver Broncos as we head into Week 16 of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Shin/Concussion
|LP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Concussion
|FP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Foot
|LP
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|Ankle
|FP
|Uchenna Nwosu
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Back
|FP
|Joe Reed
|WR
|Ribs
|FP
Denver Broncos:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Demar Dotson
|T
|Hand
|FP
|Royce Freeman
|RB
|Hip
|DNP
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Foot/Hand
|FP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Elbow
|FP
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|Hip/Knee
|DNP
|DeShawn Williams
|DL
|Knee
|LP
*Indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation for that day is an estimate
NIR - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed