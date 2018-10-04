Bolts Zeroing in on an 'Angry' Marshawn Lynch

"When you get a chance to play against a caliber player like that, man, it's a blessing," said Melvin Ingram. "(He's a) great guy. We had a couple conversations, and he's a great person who loves the game of football and he plays it that way."

Perhaps no one knows that better than Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached for the Seattle Seahawks during the prime of the running back's career.

So, what is he seeing from Lynch thus far this season?

"He ran pretty well last year too for them, but the yards after contact (stands out)," he said. "Every week we look at running backs' running styles. The number of clips we can find to show our guys his running style and the yards after contact, he's running very angry. You can tell that. I think that's been picked up by our team…. He runs so strong (with) the ability to use the stiff arm. I think you have to go in each week (with a) tackling plan. What's effective and what doesn't work with his style?"

According to Bradley, it's imperative to shut Lynch down early, preventing him from getting on a roll and gaining confidence.