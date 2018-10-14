Bolts Reap Major Rewards from Defensive Changes

The Bolts got to the quarterback three times in the first quarter. The trio of first quarter sacks tied for the most in a first quarter in franchise history when they posted three sacks at Oakland on Sept. 28, 2008. In addition, their four sacks in the first half were their most in the first 30 minutes of play since they had four vs. the Packers on Nov. 6, 2011.

The Chargers were also once again stout in their own territory.

After Philip Rivers put L.A. on the board with a five-play touchdown drive to start the game, the Browns had the ball at midfield or in Chargers territory for several possessions.

The first two ended with punts, while the third, which began at the Bolts' 33-yard line, resulted merely in a field goal.

"I have to tell you, our defense, they protect every inch," Lynn said. "They're in it until the end. You just never know. When a guy is on the one-yard line, that doesn't faze me because we protect every inch."

While it was a day to remember overall, the play of the linebackers deserves special recognition.

The Bolts came into the game banged up at the position as Kyzir White missed his third-straight game with a knee injury and Jatavis Brown didn't suit up Sunday.

To make up for it, the Chargers made several subtle changes that may have gone unnoticed to most spectators but reaped major rewards.

Denzel Perryman is the team's starting Mike linebacker, yet there he was in base packages at Will.

Kyle Emmanuel is the team's Otto, but today he was in there at Mike.

Meanwhile, Uchenna Nwosu usually splits his time between the defensive line and OTTO spot. Today, he was the team's main Otto linebacker.