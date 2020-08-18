Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp

The Chargers may be back to football, but "back-to-school" will look very different for many Southern California students due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 … especially those who depend on school-provided meals.

To help, this week the team kicked off a two-week Virtual Food Drive leading into Hunger Action/Awareness Month in September. Fans are encouraged to help keep kids and families fed by donating to their local food bank from now until August 31.

There's also an option to support LA Animal Services' Pet Food Pantry, a community resource to assist low-income families and individuals in the City of Los Angeles experiencing financial hardship who need help feeding their animal companions.

Speaking of pets, Bolt, the Chargers' pup, is also teaming up with LA Animal Services during the final week of camp to encourage pet adoption and fostering.

From Sept. 1-7, pups who would love to be on your roster will be featured on Chargers.com and the team's social channels. Additionally, team partner Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has generously offered to cover the fees of the first 10 adoptions and will toss in some Chargers pet merchandise as well.