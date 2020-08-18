Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp

Aug 18, 2020 at 08:00 AM
2020_GenericHelmetNew_CMS

The Chargers may be back to football, but "back-to-school" will look very different for many Southern California students due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 … especially those who depend on school-provided meals.

To help, this week the team kicked off a two-week Virtual Food Drive leading into Hunger Action/Awareness Month in September. Fans are encouraged to help keep kids and families fed by donating to their local food bank from now until August 31.

There's also an option to support LA Animal Services' Pet Food Pantry, a community resource to assist low-income families and individuals in the City of Los Angeles experiencing financial hardship who need help feeding their animal companions.

Speaking of pets, Bolt, the Chargers' pup, is also teaming up with LA Animal Services during the final week of camp to encourage pet adoption and fostering.

From Sept. 1-7, pups who would love to be on your roster will be featured on Chargers.com and the team's social channels. Additionally, team partner Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has generously offered to cover the fees of the first 10 adoptions and will toss in some Chargers pet merchandise as well.

Be sure to follow Bolt on Instagram to stay up to date on the team's animal welfare opportunities, and @ChargersCR on Twitter for anything and everything the Bolts do in the community.

Related Content

Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best
news

Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best

Both sides of the ball are benefitting from the depth of talent the other unit possesses.
Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display
news

Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display

"Usually, those interior guys usually aren't as long, but he's long and he can move with the weight that he carries.  So, it's gonna be a lot of help in there."
Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot
news

Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot

The newest member of the Chargers is expecting the same All-Pro results.
An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Show director, Shannon Furman, recently joined Playmakers to discuss how this season is truly unlike any other as well as her career working for NFL Films.
LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming
news

LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming

"Summer was a chance for us to try different ways to keep students connected as part of their school community even in these uncertain times.  Our teachers to the Los Angeles Chargers and all involved have created a wonderful set of classes which helped students continue to learn."
Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season
news

Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season

"Rookie year I was hungry.  I'm still hungry; I'm even more hungry. It does put that chip on your shoulder, not being out there the whole year."
The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September
news

The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson had a hot start to the 2019 season.
How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Here's how to watch the Bolts on the show's 15th season and where you can catch Hard Knocks Post Show Live powered by Pechanga.
Chargers Acquisition of DT Linval Joseph 'Not Talked About Enough'
news

Chargers Acquisition of DT Linval Joseph 'Not Talked About Enough'

NFL Network's Steve Wyche shares his thoughts on the team entering 2020.
How Tyrod Taylor's Journey "Built Him for This Moment"
news

How Tyrod Taylor's Journey "Built Him for This Moment"

"I can't say I've been through it all in this journey of mine since I've been in the NFL, but I think I've been through a lot. I think those moments definitely have prepared me for the opportunity I have now."
Anthony Lynn Breaks Down 'Young, Hungry' Chargers Running Backs Room
news

Anthony Lynn Breaks Down 'Young, Hungry' Chargers Running Backs Room

Key takeaways from the head coach's Tuesday press conference.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising