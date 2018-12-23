Bolts Give All Credit to the Ravens

Give credit where credit is due – the Baltimore Ravens came into ROKiT Field at StubHub Center and simply beat the Chargers, 22-10.

There was no secret behind their victory.

As Head Coach Anthony Lynn put it, Baltimore was just the better team Saturday night.

"We got out-coached today, and we got out-played," said Head Coach Anthony Lynn. "We couldn't get them off the field on defense, and we couldn't stay on the field on offense. I thought special teams played pretty solid this evening. Our offense and defense – we got out-played, and we got out-coached. It's just that simple. It's a good football team. They came in here, and they beat us."

As Lynn noted, Baltimore's offense and defense seemed to be in control the entire night.

Their league-leading defense kept the Bolts' high-powered offense in check, limiting them to only 198 yards of offense. Philip Rivers failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season, completing 23 of 37 passes for just 181 yards and two picks. He was also sacked four times.

Overall, it was the team's fewest total yards since a Week 9 loss back in 2014 to the Miami Dolphins.

"It's a good defense, and they just out-played us today," Rivers said. "They out-played us. We couldn't sustain that many drives early in the game. Therefore, the time of possession in the first half was way lopsided due to us keeping our defense out there. We couldn't sustain any drives. It's a good defense, and they played us (tough) today.… I give them credit. They did some good things up front (and) did some good things in the secondary. We did alright at times, we just couldn't sustain anything for the most part. Our only touchdown was on a short field off a great play from our defense. We just couldn't get going. That's why I said, credit to them."

Meanwhile, even though the defense was able to limit Baltimore's offense to field goals most of the night and forced a key turnover that led to the Bolts' only touchdown, they allowed Lamar Jackson to march down field and eat clock.