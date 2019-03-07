Bolts Earn Props for "ASAP" Mentality

"They had a real identity," mentioned MMQB's Albert Breer. "The toughness Anthony Lynn has brought over the last two years just jumps off the screen at you. I think it was a pretty serious step forward…. You certainly look at the roster and where they're at, you see a bright future there."

But as good as this team was in 2018, experts around the league feel they can take another step forward in 2019. Although it can be hard to carry momentum over from one year to the next, pundits feel the Bolts only need a few minor tweaks to be in good position for what's in store in 2019.

"They key is going to be a quick start," mentioned Alex Marvez. "The Chargers will win the AFC West if they're able to get to 3-1 in the month of September. For whatever reason, this has been a slow-starting team…but I think that's a significant key…. But honestly, outside of a (potential) Melvin Gordon contract extension, there's really not a lot of holes where you say, 'Wow, the Chargers have this thing that's a true deficiency.' They're not at that stage, which is an incredible testimony to the Spanoses, Tom Telesco and Anthony Lynn."