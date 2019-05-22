Bolts Celebrate Second Annual Chargers Invitational

"The Chargers Community Foundation is obviously very important to us," mentioned John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations. "We take a lot of pride in being able to make a positive impact in the community. The foundation has done great work over the years and is something that my grandfather believed heavily in, helping those in need. We're just really honored to be continuing that legacy."

"It's special because we have a chance to impact peoples' lives," Lynn added. "This is a great day. Any time you can do that (is special). The Chargers, we're (known) for (helping) our community, no matter where we're at. I think it's awesome."

As Spanos attested, serving the community has been a cornerstone of the Chargers' philosophy since former owner Alex Spanos took the reins of the team in the mid-80s. While the event raised funds to allow the team to continue making an indelible impact in the L.A. community, it also reinforced their outlook on getting the players involved.