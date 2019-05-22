Bolts Celebrate Second Annual Chargers Invitational

The second annual Chargers Invitational presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles was a great way for players, coaches and members of the team's organization to get out of the office and hit the links at Rolling Hills Country Club.
"It was a great event," Head Coach Anthony Lynn remarked. "We all had a lot of fun today playing, and we're competing!
"Football is a tough sport," first-time golfer Uchenna Nwosu said. "It's a lot of rough, tough, banging and hitting, running and thinking. To be out here and get away from football and get your mind on something else is good."
While it was a fun event that helped build the bonds of the team, it also made an impact in the community.
Proceeds from the event benefitted the Chargers Community Foundation. The Chargers Community Foundation has provided more than $11 million in direct community assistance, with more than $5 million specifically awarded in grants for athletic equipment and physical fitness programming in public schools since its inception.
"The Chargers Community Foundation is obviously very important to us," mentioned John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations. "We take a lot of pride in being able to make a positive impact in the community. The foundation has done great work over the years and is something that my grandfather believed heavily in, helping those in need. We're just really honored to be continuing that legacy."
"It's special because we have a chance to impact peoples' lives," Lynn added. "This is a great day. Any time you can do that (is special). The Chargers, we're (known) for (helping) our community, no matter where we're at. I think it's awesome."
As Spanos attested, serving the community has been a cornerstone of the Chargers' philosophy since former owner Alex Spanos took the reins of the team in the mid-80s. While the event raised funds to allow the team to continue making an indelible impact in the L.A. community, it also reinforced their outlook on getting the players involved.
"It's nice for them to get out and kind of space out and get out of the regimen they're in," Chargers Controlling Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said. "The younger players who haven't been here before, this gives them a sense of what the community is all about; the people that support not only the Chargers, but the community as a whole. It's important for us to have our players ingratiate themselves in the community and help the community."
