Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Celebrate Second Annual Chargers Invitational

May 22, 2019 at 09:58 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

052219_Golf_CMS

The second annual Chargers Invitational presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles was a great way for players, coaches and members of the team's organization to get out of the office and hit the links at Rolling Hills Country Club.

"It was a great event," Head Coach Anthony Lynn remarked. "We all had a lot of fun today playing, and we're competing!

"Football is a tough sport," first-time golfer Uchenna Nwosu said. "It's a lot of rough, tough, banging and hitting, running and thinking. To be out here and get away from football and get your mind on something else is good."

While it was a fun event that helped build the bonds of the team, it also made an impact in the community.

Proceeds from the event benefitted the Chargers Community Foundation. The Chargers Community Foundation has provided more than $11 million in direct community assistance, with more than $5 million specifically awarded in grants for athletic equipment and physical fitness programming in public schools since its inception.

"The Chargers Community Foundation is obviously very important to us," mentioned John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations. "We take a lot of pride in being able to make a positive impact in the community. The foundation has done great work over the years and is something that my grandfather believed heavily in, helping those in need. We're just really honored to be continuing that legacy."

"It's special because we have a chance to impact peoples' lives," Lynn added. "This is a great day. Any time you can do that (is special). The Chargers, we're (known) for (helping) our community, no matter where we're at. I think it's awesome."

As Spanos attested, serving the community has been a cornerstone of the Chargers' philosophy since former owner Alex Spanos took the reins of the team in the mid-80s. While the event raised funds to allow the team to continue making an indelible impact in the L.A. community, it also reinforced their outlook on getting the players involved.

"It's nice for them to get out and kind of space out and get out of the regimen they're in," Chargers Controlling Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said. "The younger players who haven't been here before, this gives them a sense of what the community is all about; the people that support not only the Chargers, but the community as a whole. It's important for us to have our players ingratiate themselves in the community and help the community."

Photos of Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

Take a look as current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participate in the Chargers 2nd Annual Golf Tournament presented by CHLA. Check back throughout the day for the latest photos.

1LAC6995
1 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8536
2 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6834
3 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6808
4 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8437
5 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8130
6 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6786
7 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6813
8 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7045
9 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7013
10 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6887
11 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8378
12 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6901
13 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8518
14 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6978
15 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6998
16 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7021
17 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7019
18 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8295
19 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7022
20 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6944
21 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8287
22 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7032
23 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8168
24 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6877
25 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8232
26 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6844
27 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8396-2
28 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6936
29 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8239
30 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6883
31 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6923
32 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6946
33 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8155
34 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8543
35 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6905
36 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7066
37 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8272
38 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6971
39 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6927
40 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8306
41 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8220
42 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7025
43 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6950
44 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8578
45 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7106
46 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7081
47 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8730
48 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7118
49 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7261
50 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8944
51 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7264
52 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8951
53 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7330
54 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7334
55 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC9053
56 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7355
57 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7411 copy
58 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7402
59 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_599
60 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_554
61 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_561
62 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_510
63 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_522
64 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_582
65 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_594
66 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_555
67 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_584
68 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_562
69 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_590
70 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
052119_Chargers_Invitational_MN_472
71 / 71
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
LAC_2019_JackBoyz_Promo_Article_Promo

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising