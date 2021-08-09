Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joey Bosa and Derwin James Earn X-Factor on Madden 22

Aug 09, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Molly McIntyre
Bolt-Buzz-Madden

Madden announced new X-Factors for premier defenders in the NFL. Here is what they said about Joey Bosa and Derwin James.

"Joey Bosa wields a lethal swim move that can turn any offensive tackle into a turnstile. That skill set allows Bosa to break through blocks with ease."

Joey Bosa was named an unstoppable force, a trait given to elite pass rushers who have a mix of strength, speed and tenacity. When he is in the zone, his win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one pass blocking increases.

Being an unstoppable force is not new to Bosa. He was given this X-Factor in Madden 21 and finds himself among elite pass rushers in Madden 22.

Bosa was one of seven elite defenders to get this trait. DeForest Buckner [Indianapolis Colts], Cameron Jordan [New Orleans Saints], Danielle Hunter [Minnesota Vikings], Khalil Mack [Chicago Bears], T.J. Watt [Pittsburgh Steelers] and Myles Garrett [Cleveland Browns] were the others.

"A versatile chess piece on defense, Derwin James excels in any role in the secondary. Just having a players like James on the field will make any QB second guess their throws."

Derwin James Jr. was recognized as one of the game's top defenders and given the reinforcement X-Factor, an ability given to defenders who are dual threat, and excel in all situations. When he enters the zone, his ability of defeating run blocks and disrupting catches via tackles increases.

James earned the reinforcement X-Factor in Madden for the second straight year and was one of two safeties given this ability. Tyrann Mathieu [Kansas City Chiefs] was the other.

Related Links

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Where The Athletic Ranks the Chargers Offense Heading into 2021

Sheil Kapadia from The Athletic recently ranked "Every Offense from 1 to 32 Going into the 2021 Season". 
news

Keenan Allen Earns X-Factor on Madden 22

Madden announced a new X-Factor for elite NFL Wide Receivers. Here is what they said about Keenan Allen:
news

Every Chargers Madden 22 Rating: What is Justin Herbert's Overall?

The Madden 22 ratings are officially here! Check out the overall ratings for the Bolts. 
news

NFL Execs Rank Justin Herbert Top 10 QB

Jeremy Fowler compiled another Top 10 player list for ESPN based off executives, coaches and players voting -- this time looking at the quarterback position.
news

Bolts Buzz: Where Does Joey Bosa Rank Among ESPN's Top Edge Rushers?

Jeremy Fowler recently wrote an article "Ranking the NFL's top 10 edge rushers for 2021".
news

Bolts Buzz: NFL.com Rates Chargers as "Complete Team"

Marc Ross of NFL.com recently ranked the "Top 5 Complete Teams Heading Into the 2021 Season."
news

Happy Birthday LaDainian Tomlinson!

LT turns 42 today!
news

MMQB Praises Coach Staley

On the latest edition of the MMQB, Albert Breer noted how impressed he was with head coach Brandon Staley as the team wrapped up their offseason program last week.
news

Happy Birthday Antonio Gates!

The goat turns 41 today! 
news

Bolts Buzz: CBS Sports Rates Chargers Offseason

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked the "Top 10 NFL Offseasons By Team". 
news

Bolts Buzz: Bolts Biggest Fantasy Breakout Star?

Last week, Bleacher Report compiled a list of "Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Fantasy Breakout Star in 2021".

From Our Partners

news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Latest News
Advertising