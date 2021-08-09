Joey Bosa and Derwin James Earn X-Factor on Madden 22

Madden announced new X-Factors for premier defenders in the NFL. Here is what they said about Joey Bosa and Derwin James.

"Joey Bosa wields a lethal swim move that can turn any offensive tackle into a turnstile. That skill set allows Bosa to break through blocks with ease."

Joey Bosa was named an unstoppable force, a trait given to elite pass rushers who have a mix of strength, speed and tenacity. When he is in the zone, his win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one pass blocking increases.

Being an unstoppable force is not new to Bosa. He was given this X-Factor in Madden 21 and finds himself among elite pass rushers in Madden 22.