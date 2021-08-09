Joey Bosa and Derwin James Earn X-Factor on Madden 22

Madden announced new X-Factors for premier defenders in the NFL. Here is what they said about Joey Bosa and Derwin James.
"Joey Bosa wields a lethal swim move that can turn any offensive tackle into a turnstile. That skill set allows Bosa to break through blocks with ease."
Joey Bosa was named an unstoppable force, a trait given to elite pass rushers who have a mix of strength, speed and tenacity. When he is in the zone, his win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one pass blocking increases.
Being an unstoppable force is not new to Bosa. He was given this X-Factor in Madden 21 and finds himself among elite pass rushers in Madden 22.
Bosa was one of seven elite defenders to get this trait. DeForest Buckner [Indianapolis Colts], Cameron Jordan [New Orleans Saints], Danielle Hunter [Minnesota Vikings], Khalil Mack [Chicago Bears], T.J. Watt [Pittsburgh Steelers] and Myles Garrett [Cleveland Browns] were the others.
"A versatile chess piece on defense, Derwin James excels in any role in the secondary. Just having a players like James on the field will make any QB second guess their throws."
Derwin James Jr. was recognized as one of the game's top defenders and given the reinforcement X-Factor, an ability given to defenders who are dual threat, and excel in all situations. When he enters the zone, his ability of defeating run blocks and disrupting catches via tackles increases.
James earned the reinforcement X-Factor in Madden for the second straight year and was one of two safeties given this ability. Tyrann Mathieu [Kansas City Chiefs] was the other.
