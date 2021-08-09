Chargers Fans Flock to SoFi Stadium for Team's Fan Fest

Training camp gave Chargers fans the opportunity to come out and support their team for the first time since 2019. Chargers fans have been bringing the energy to Jack Hammett Sports Complex, but they cranked it up a notch today.

"The atmosphere jumped out to me right away," head coach Brandon Staley said on his impressions of today's practice at SoFi. "There are a lot of our fans here that were waiting to see us. When we got here, there was just a buzz around here with the concert, then you get in here for pregame and there's people here waiting for you. I felt like that made it feel a lot different for our guys. That level of focus, that level of energy, kind of got our guys going right away. I'm so glad we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. It was so different than last year. That adjustment is real. I'm so glad that our operation kind of got going here. I think that you saw the guys perform well today in front of our fans."

This burst of energy will benefit the Bolts in a few days when they play their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on August 14.