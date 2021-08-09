Top Moments From Chargers Fan Fest

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium.
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium.
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.
Take a look at some of the top plays of Training Camp from Chargers Twitter.
Scroll through all the social media posts from the first day of Training Camp.
Los Angeles Chargers signed first-round selection Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater.
It's media day for the Bolts! Follow our social channels so you don't miss any of the action.
"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career.
Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns.
Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts.