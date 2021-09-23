Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXVII

BOLT UP CORGI CUP 2021
- Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2021 edition of the Bolt Up Corgi Cup at SoFi Stadium.
MIC'D UP: DERWIN JAMES VS. DALLAS COWBOYS PRESENTED BY THE PIRNIA LAW GROUP
- Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James wired for sound during the Chargers Week 2 home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
HOMETOWN HERO: OFFICER CATO AND OFFICER RAMSTEAD
- The Chargers honored Officers Cato and Ramstead as their Hometown Heros for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The two used their first responder skills to save the life of a suffocating baby on the side of the highway.
