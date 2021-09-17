Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXVI

PLAYMAKERS PODCAST FEATURING JORI EPSTEIN
- USA Today's NFL reporter who covers the Cowboys discussed the Week 2 matchup including Dak Prescott vs. Justin Herbert, winning in the fourth quarter, how pressure will play a role in this game, and more. Epstein also talked about her piece on female scouts in the NFL.
RUN IT BACK: CHARGERS AT WASHINGTON PRESENTED BY CHEVRON
- Relive our Week 1 victory against the Washington Football Team!
CHARGERS LEGENDS PACK MEALS FOR THOSE IN-NEED
- Chargers Legends Antonio Gates and Marcellus Wiley joined members of the Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – to volunteer at the Los Angeles Meal Pack honoring those lost on 9/11. All meals packaged during the LA Meal Pack are donated and distributed by Feeding America-affiliated food banks to assist children, families, seniors, and military veterans at risk of hunger.
