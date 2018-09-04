Being a Charger is a Dream Come True for T.Y. McGill

It was only a few years ago that T.Y. McGill was the big man on campus at N.C. State.

A star on the Wolfpack's football team, it wasn't uncommon for him to host incoming recruits on their official visits.

One of those players he hosted happened to be Justin Jones, who the Chargers selected out of N.C. State in the third round of this year's draft.

Now they are reunited on the Bolts.

"It's crazy, (but) great," McGill said. "Seeing a guy that you've seen come up in this league, and watching him come up and playing football, (to) now be in this league together on the same team, it's a blessing."

The Chargers claimed McGill off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, adding even more depth to a stacked defensive line. In fact, he called it a dream come true.

After all, who wouldn't want to line up between Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

"As an interior D tackle, that's what you want," he said. "You've got two dogs coming out at the edge to make that quarterback step up. I just want to get here and contribute. Just show this ball club I can do it."

So what exactly is it he can "do," and what should fans expect to see out of him between the white lines?

"Effort, hard work and motor," he declared. "I've got a motor that I don't let stop. That's just me. That's how I go about my life…(I) absolutely (pride myself) on being a pass rusher. I can play the run too, but when it's time to go get the quarterback, I'm going to get him."

McGill has proven that when given the chance over his first three seasons.

The 25-year-old spent his first two seasons in Indianapolis, totaling 17 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one safety in 25 games. He spent a portion of last season in Cleveland, appearing in three games.

Meanwhile, General Manager Tom Telesco agrees with McGill on what he brings to the table, citing his effort as a reason the team targeted him on waivers.

"We wanted to get some depth there with T.Y. (and he's) very quick and explosive," Telesco said. "(A) high motor defensive tackle, and he can help us right now in the interior. Not sure right now when, (but) we'll get him up to speed and kind of go from there."

While it can be a whirlwind to join a new team on such short notice, McGill isn't concerned one bit about getting up to speed.

As he sees it, it's unacceptable to make any excuse. It's simply part of his profession.