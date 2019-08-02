Beat Writers Roundtable: Observations from Chargers Training Camp

Observations from Thursday's joint practice with the Rams:

EW: "I thought it was good work for both teams. I thought that the intensity level was there. The Chargers had six straight practices – four in pads – and I think they just needed to go against a different team, see somebody else. I think it's a great evaluation tool for the coaches to get to see their players against another team this early in camp, to see those guys that have popped early – are they doing the same thing against different competition? So, I think if you're Coach [Anthony] Lynn, you're probably pretty pleased with how the day went."

On the No. 4 and No. 5 wide receiver competition:

GM: "Every time I'm seeing someone make a play, I'm saying, 'Who's 11?' It's Geremy Davis – he's been around the team a long time. I should know this, but he sticks around for a reason because he's always making plays, especially in training camp. He's so vital for special teams. But yeah, it's kind of a pretty loaded competition. … [Andre] Patton's doing well. Artavis Scott being healthy again and coming back, and showing off his socks every day – I like to see that. He's making plays."

JM: "I'd really like to see what [Scott] can do. He's going to probably be doing some punt returns, maybe kick returns. … It'd be fun to see what he can do and if he can stay healthy, he might be able to really to break some plays that they're going to need."

On third-year offensive lineman Forrest Lamp:

EW: "He looks like the guy that they drafted in the second round and a lot of people thought was perhaps the best offensive lineman in the [2017] draft. … So, you're starting to see the play strength. I mean, he's a strong dude. We've seen him in run-game periods just pancake dudes and you're just like, 'Oh, OK.' You better get low if you're gonna go against Forrest because you're just gonna get shucked to the ground."

